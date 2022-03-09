Mayor calls for unity to face city challenges

Throughout her State of the City address Monday, Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington often quoted the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. when addressing the point in history in which the city is entrenched.

"We are now faced with the fact that tomorrow is today," she said. "We are confronted with the fierce urgency of now. In this unfolding conundrum of life and history, there 'is' such a thing as being too late. This is no time for apathy or complacency. This is a time for vigorous and positive action."

Pine Bluff is in a critical moment, the sixth-year mayor said. If "divided and unfocused," the city will go backward, she told a ballroom of council members and stakeholders inside the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

"We'll lose the competition for population growth, business growth and opportunity," Washington pointed out. "But united and focused, Pine Bluff will flourish."

In her 30-minute address before the regular council meeting, Washington highlighted several positives of Pine Bluff, including:

• a steady stream of revenue -- which she said is "the highest it's been in decades."

• the establishment of the Jefferson Regional Medical Center's Jones-Dunklin and CARTI cancer centers.

• additional jobs at Tyson Foods, Good Day Farm and Saracen Casino.

• the completion of Phase I of the Downtown Streetscape (the second phase will begin in the summer).

• the ongoing renovation of golf courses and Beechwood Hospitality's and P3 Group's plans to bring in a 125-room Convention Center hotel.

• $275,000 in grants secured to support enterprises by the Generator and Innovation HUB.

Pine Bluff, Washington said, has received more than $1.7 million in grant funds. Among the projects benefited by the grants are a Neighborhood Safe program that gives local police more resources to tackle crime and the beautification of the city's parks.

Washington's announcement that Lloyd Franklin Sr. accepted the full-time role of police chief highlighted her address, but other first responders were honored for their bravery.

A woman gave birth to a baby while alone in her apartment last April 10. The baby was not breathing, and the woman called the fire department.

Captain Juan Ventress, Engineer Michael Bateman and firefighter Thomas Russell worked "with extraordinary calmness," Washington said, resuscitated the baby and helped cut the umbilical cord. Washington and Fire Chief Shauwn Howell awarded the three with a "Rescue Award."

"This child is alive because they answered the call of duty," Washington said.

Washington and council members also wore green in honor of those who either battled covid-19 and have survived or died of the disease. A moment of silence was observed.

Washington challenged residents not to waste time and to collaborate on needs including quality housing, incentives for business growth and reducing crime.

"The state of our city is strong," Washington commented. "So let's not waste it. Working together as one Pine Bluff, let's rise to the challenge before us."