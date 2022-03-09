The Associated Press

• Morgan Wallen won album of the year at the Academy of Country Music Awards for "Dangerous: The Double Album," a year after he was removed from the ballot after being caught on camera using a racial slur. Accepting the trophy at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Monday night, Wallen said, "To my son, this award will signify that his daddy was a fighter." Miranda Lambert took home the night's top prize, entertainer of the year, after losing out in five previous years. "I cannot believe I'm not there to celebrate," Lambert said in a video message from London. "It's the first time I've missed the ACMs in 17 years. I've been waiting a long time for this." Carly Pearce won best female artist and Chris Stapleton won best male artist. Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood won single of the year for their duet "If I Didn't Love You," while Lainey Wilson won song of the year for "Things a Man Oughta Know." As Old Dominion took the stage to claim its fifth straight award for best group, lead singer Matthew Ramsey said he was glad host Dolly Parton had opened the show by dedicating the night to Ukraine amid the Russian invasion. "I was feeling a little bit strange because we're in this beautiful bubble," Ramsey said. "Every person here have fought for their dreams, but there are people out there fighting for their lives." Parton opened the show by taking the stage in a jumpsuit that appeared to be covered in sparkling shards of glass. "A disco ball just fell right on me," Parton said. "I'm just hoping that nothing punctures me."

• British rapper Dizzee Rascal was convicted Monday of assaulting his former girlfriend, then smashed a press photographer's camera outside the courthouse minutes later. Sentencing is set for April 8. The 37-year-old musician, whose full name is Dylan Kwabena Mills, had denied headbutting Cassandra Jones at a London home in June. Prosecutors said he pressed his forehead against hers and pushed her to the ground during a "chaotic" argument that began over custody arrangements for their two children. When police arrived, Mills said "I'm the aggressor," but he later denied the allegations and claimed Jones had assaulted him. After the verdict, Mills left Wimbledon Magistrates' Court, grabbed a camera from a Press Association photographer and threw if across the street, then walked away. Dizzee Rascal released his debut album, "Boy in Da Corner," in 2003 and was among the first breakout stars from the distinctly British genre of hip-hop known as grime. His hits include "Bonkers" and "Dance Wiv Me."

British rapper Dizzee Rascal arrives to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates Court in London, Monday March 7, 2022. Rascal, whose real name is Dylan Mills, is to give evidence where he is on trial for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend. (James Manning/PA via AP)

