Non-stop recruiting has Alabama D-lineman set to visit Arkansas

Relentless recruiting has an Alabama defensive lineman planning to visit Arkansas this weekend.

Brian Alston, 6-3, 255 pounds, of Birmingham (Ala.) Spain Park, has offers from Arkansas, Michigan, Mississippi State, Louisville, West Virginia, Tulane and other programs.

Special teams coordinator Scott Fountain and graduate assistant Jalen Harris have been in touch with Alston on a near-daily basis.

“From the start, it’s been nothing but love from the whole staff,” Alston said. “I wanted to visit and see what Fayetteville was about and meet the staff and see the facilities with my family.”

Alston recorded 61 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 21 quarterback pressures and 4.5 sacks as a junior. Fountain and Harris are Alabama natives who don’t focus solely on football-related topics when talking to Alston.

“We will just talk about normal things outside of the sport, like how school is going and stuff I like to do away from the game,” Alston said. “We also talk a lot about what my role could be at the next level.”