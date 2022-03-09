Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Ryan Sherman, 27, of 52 Hatcher Drive in Bella Vista, was arrested Monday in connection with distributing, possessing or viewing sexually explicit matter involving a child. Sherman was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Keondre Jones, 26, of 835 W. Piedmont Place, Apt. 8, in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated robbery, domestic battering and terroristic threatening. Jones was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Highfill

• Eric Ordonez, 32, of 410 Spicewood Trail in Centerton, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault and domestic battering. Ordonez was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Little Flock

• Jimmy Carter, 54, of 2900 N. Dixieland Road in Little Flock, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Carter was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Pea Ridge

• Christopher Riley, 43, of 1199 Charles St. in Pea Ridge, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member and domestic battering. Riley was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Prairie Grove

• Alex Bowling, 37, of 200 E. Graham St. in Prairie Grove, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and domestic battering. Bowling was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Springdale

• Darrell Johnson, 55, of 304 Wayland Drive in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Johnson was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.