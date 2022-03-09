Number of Arkansas covid patients in intensive care falls to 9-month low

For the first time since June, fewer than 100 Arkansans with covid-19 are in intensive care. The number of those patients fell Wednesday by 20, to 93, even as the death toll from the disease rose by 39.

It was the second consecutive decrease in the number of covid patients in an Arkansas ICU, and it marks the lowest number of those ICU patients since June 10.

Arkansas' death toll from the virus since March 2020, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose to 10,799, up from Tuesday's 10,760.

The state's count of cases rose by 543, an increase in cases that was larger by 149 than the one a day earlier but smaller by 16 than the one the previous Wednesday.

Already at its lowest level since Nov. 25, the number of covid-19 patients in the state's hospitals fell by seven, to 307, its fifth consecutive daily decline.

The number of virus patients ventilators remained at 51, after falling a day earlier to its lowest level since June 16.

The average daily increase in the state's covid case count over a rolling seven-day period fell slightly, to 462. It was already at its lowest level since the week ending Nov. 10.

With recoveries and deaths outpacing new cases, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 167, to 2,542, the smallest total since June 21.

Since the pandemic officially reached Arkansas on March 11, 2020, the state Health Department has recorded 824,469 cases of covid-19. Of those, 810,892 are considered recovered.

More details in Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.




