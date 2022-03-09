Off The Wire

GOLF

Commish ready for call

Emboldened by support from golf's biggest stars, Commissioner Jay Monahan said Tuesday the PGA Tour was ready to move on from the threat of a Saudi-funded rival league and that his phone will be on whenever Phil Mickelson is ready to call. In his annual news conference at The Players Championship, and with Tiger Woods being inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame this week, Monahan instead dove straight into the Saudi topic with what could be interpreted as a veiled shot at Mickelson. "We have too much momentum and too much to accomplish to be consistently distracted by rumors of other golf leagues and their attempts to disrupt our players, our partners and most importantly our fans from enjoying the tour and the game we all love so much," he said. "We are and we always will be focused on legacy, not leverage." The "leverage" remark mirrored what Monahan said in a player meeting two weeks ago. It also is the word Mickelson used in Saudi Arabia and with golf author Alan Shipnuck that revealed Mickelson's intentions and involvement with a proposed league led by Greg Norman and supported by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. Shipnuck, whose unauthorized biography of Mickelson is due out in May, quoted him as saying the Saudis were "scary mother-[expletive]s to get involved with." Mickelson, while apologizing for his choice of words, said they were off the record and out of context. Shipnuck said they were not. Monahan said he has not spoken with Mickelson since the comments and declined to speculate what discipline, if any, might follow.

BASEBALL

Cubs lose reliever

The Chicago Cubs will be without a key young reliever this season should the lockout end. Right-hander Codi Heuer underwent Tommy John surgery Monday, a source said. Heuer on Tuesday posted a photo to Instagram showing him post-surgery with his right arm in a brace. "Horses don't stop, they keep going!" Heuer wrote. The Cubs acquired Heuer, 25, at the trade deadline in a deal with the Chicago White Sox that included second baseman Nick Madrigal for closer Craig Kimbrel. In 25 appearances for the Cubs, Heuer posted a 3.14 ERA in 282/3 innings and was projected to be an important arm in the backend of the Cubs' 2022 bullpen and beyond.

BASKETBALL

OKC's Dort out for year

Lu Dort, the Oklahoma City Thunder's No. 2 scorer, will miss the rest of the season after having surgery to address a cartilage tear in his left shoulder. Dort joins reserves Ty Jerome and Mike Muscala as Thunder players who had procedures Tuesday, the team announced. Dort, a well-established defensive guard, stepped up his offensive game this season and averaged 17.2 points per game. The team said he is expected to return to full basketball activities before next season. Muscala, a power forward and center, had procedures to repair his injured right ankle. The crowd favorite averaged 8.0 points in 43 games and is expected to return to full basketball activities prior to the start of the 2022-23 season. Jerome, who plays guard and small forward, had surgery to repair a sports hernia. He averaged 7.1 points in 48 games. He is expected to return in approximately eight weeks.

BOXING

Stander, 77, dies

Ron Stander, whose fight against unbeaten world heavyweight champion Joe Frazier in 1972 was the highlight of his 13-year career, has died. He was 77. Toddy Stander said her husband died Tuesday from complications of diabetes at their home in the Ralston, Neb., a suburb of Omaha. Stander was known as the "Bluffs Butcher," a nod to both his hometown of Council Bluffs, Iowa, and his aggressive, brawling style. He was 38-21-3 in a professional career that spanned 1969-82. Stander first drew national notice with a fifth-round knockout of Earnie Shavers in 1970, and he was 23-1-1 when he got his opportunity against Frazier on May 25, 1972. The Frazier fight was at the Civic Auditorium in Omaha, across the Missouri River from Council Bluffs, and Stander went right at the champion from the opening bell. The two fought on even terms early, but Frazier was able to impose his will and bloodied Stander's face, and the fight was stopped after four rounds.