Officials preview ‘Petite Roche’ tricentennial events to mark 1722 French visit near present-day Little Rock

Officials gathered in Little Rock's Riverfront Park on Tuesday for a news conference previewing an upcoming slate of events to mark 300 years since a French explorer found himself on the Arkansas River near what today is the state's capital city.

The forthcoming anniversary events have been dubbed the "La Petite Roche Tricentennial" by a local task force.

The "Petite Roche" moniker tied to Little Rock's name came to be applied to the smaller of two rocky outcroppings on the river after the Frenchman's 18th-century expedition in which he noted the local environment.

In December 1721, an expedition led by Jean-Baptiste Benard de La Harpe, the French explorer, left New Orleans, arriving on the Arkansas River by late February 1722, according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas.

In his journal, La Harpe identified "Le Rocher Francais," or "the French Rock," located on the river's north bank. On April 9, he carved the French ruler's coat-of-arms on a tree trunk at the summit, according to the online encyclopedia's entry about La Harpe.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr., Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde, Secretary of Parks, Heritage and Tourism Stacy Hurst as well as Beatrice Moore, the honorary consul of France for Arkansas, were present for Tuesday's event at La Petite Roche Landing in the park's Sturgis Plaza.

While he noted the role of French explorers in his remarks Tuesday, Scott also referred to "our brothers and sisters of indigenous people, the Quapaw tribe -- they, too, knew this land. They, too, had led this land."

Denver Peacock, the founder of a local communications firm and chairman of the tricentennial task force, told attendees at the news conference that events over the next year would mark the 300th anniversary.

"To kick off this yearlong celebration, we will host family-friendly gatherings including service days, a free community concert with fireworks, attraction exhibits and educational programs highlighting the importance of this discovery in Central Arkansas and for the state," Peacock said.

Kickoff events will be held over the first two weeks in April, Peacock said.

Events in April are expected to include service days April 2 and April 9, a visit to Little Rock by France's consul general in Houston and a dinner featuring Quapaw cuisine associated with the Historic Arkansas Museum, according to a schedule of highlights released Tuesday afternoon.

A dedication and commemoration event April 9 will include family-friendly activities, a free concert and fireworks celebration.

More information can be found at littlerock.com/300.