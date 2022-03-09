100 years ago

March 9, 1922

FORT SMITH -- Prohibition Enforcement Officer John T. Tisdale, who received notification of his suspension from duty pending investigation of several charges filed against him by a special investigator from Washington, yesterday decided to resign and accept a contract with a moving picture concern for which he will enact several of his most famous raids. Several men who were arrested by Tisdale, who were convicted of moonshining, have agreed to sign the contract with him... According to tentative plans of the movie people, the films will be made at the scenes of the original raids... the only difference will be that the bullets will be soap and the moonshine will be shy the "kick."

50 years ago

March 9, 1972

WASHINGTON -- A grant of $34,797 for Siloam Springs, Ark. (Benton County), has been approved by the Housing and Urban Development Department under the open space land program, Representative John Paul Hammerschmidt of Harrison said Wednesday. He said the money would be used to purchase and hold certain lands for conservation and recreation purposes.

25 years ago

March 9, 1997

• Munsey Products Inc., the Little Rock-based kitchen appliance maker best known for its Munsey toaster, has gone to the World Wide Web to sell its products. The company has opened a catalog shopping site on the Web. "For the first time in our 43-year history, people have the convenience of being able to order directly from us," Bob Poynter, vice president for sales, said. Yes, the original Munsey Toaster, a two-level, combination oven broiler and toaster, will be among the products offered. Munsey was founded by George Munsey, who invented the Munsey toaster, which was a big success because the bread was toasted horizontally so it could be pre-buttered. The company now produces 15 kitchen appliances at its plant on Interstate 30 in southwest Little Rock.

10 years ago

March 9, 2012

• Another family has filed a wrongful-death claim against the U.S. Forest Service, alleging that it was negligent when it created a camping area at the Albert Pike Recreation Area and that the agency's employees failed to warn and protect campers when the Little Missouri River flooded in June 2010. Twenty people -- eight of them children -- died when roiling floodwaters swept through an RV campground known as Loop D... Jerry McMaster's wrongful-death claim alleges "improper design, placement and construction of the Albert Pike campsite in a flood plain with a known history of flood events." ...The lawsuit also alleges that the Forest Service failed to: post flash-flood warning signs; give camp hosts vital information about storm warnings for that area; evacuate campers; maintain and/or repair emergency response and communication equipment; rescue or give aid once the danger materialized... In recent months, three other families also have filed claims with similar allegations in federal court.