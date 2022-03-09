Overwhelmed: Scenes from Hong Kong’s covid-19 crisis





HONG KONG -- The fast-spreading omicron variant is overwhelming Hong Kong, prompting mass testing, quarantines, supermarket panic-buying and a shortage of hospital beds. Even the morgues are overflowing, forcing authorities to store bodies in refrigerated shipping containers.

As the global death toll from the coronavirus topped 6 million this week, the semiautonomous Chinese city has been recording about 150 deaths per day, giving it the world's highest death rate per 1 million people, according to the Our World in Data website.

More than 2,000 people have died in less than three months in Hong Kong since Dec. 31. By comparison, the city of 7.4 million people had lost just 213 people to covid-19 previously.

A low vaccination rate, particularly among the elderly, is one of the key factors in the latest surge. An analysis of the first 1,153 fatal cases in the current wave showed just 8% had received two doses of a vaccine.

About 78% of the population has received two doses, compared to 92% in Singapore, and more than 80% in Japan, Canada and mainland China. The vaccination rates for children and those 70 years old and above are much lower.

While not quite as rigid, Hong Kong's approach largely mirrors the strict "zero-covid" policy in the mainland. The central government in mainland China has sent in experts and is helping build both temporary isolation facilities and testing areas.

An advisory group led by Liang Wannian, the head of a mainland China covid-19 task force, has been visiting community vaccination centers and the fire and ambulance service training academy to exchange views.

China has also sent mobile labs to handle the volume of tests anticipated in a planned citywide testing of the population this month.

FILE - Health workers transfer corpses from refrigerated containers to a hearse in an empty lot near a funeral home in Hong Kong Monday, March 7, 2022. These corpses are not confirmed as COVID-19 death cases, but the sudden spread of COVID-19 infections and a rigorous policy to suppress the virus, overburdened Hong Kong hospitals have started to use refrigerated containers to keep corpses before they can go to burial. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)



FILE - A woman walks past empty shelves and freezers as residents concerned with possible shortages, stock up on food at a supermarket in Hong Kong on March 4, 2022. The fast-spreading omicron variant is overwhelming Hong Kong, prompting mass testing, quarantines, supermarket panic-buying and a shortage of hospital beds. Even the morgues are overflowing, forcing authorities to store bodies in refrigerated shipping containers. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)



FILE - A man wearing a face mask gets a bag of rice at a grocery cart next to empty-looking shelves for rice after residents concerned with possible shortages stock up on food, at a supermarket Hong Kong on March 6, 2022. The fast-spreading omicron variant is overwhelming Hong Kong, prompting mass testing, quarantines, supermarket panic-buying and a shortage of hospital beds. Even the morgues are overflowing, forcing authorities to store bodies in refrigerated shipping containers. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)



FILE - Patients in hospital beds wait in a temporary holding area outside Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong on March 2, 2022. Some people are forced to wait outside the hospital due to it currently being overloaded with possible COVID-infected patients. The fast-spreading omicron variant is overwhelming Hong Kong, prompting mass testing, quarantines, supermarket panic-buying and a shortage of hospital beds. Even the morgues are overflowing, forcing authorities to store bodies in refrigerated shipping containers. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)



FILE - Patients in hospital beds wait at temporary holding area outside Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong on Feb. 28, 2022. The fast-spreading omicron variant is overwhelming Hong Kong, prompting mass testing, quarantines, supermarket panic-buying and a shortage of hospital beds. Even the morgues are overflowing, forcing authorities to store bodies in refrigerated shipping containers. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)



FILE - A boy receives a dose of China's Sinovac COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine at a community vaccination center in Hong Kong on Feb. 25, 2022. The fast-spreading omicron variant is overwhelming Hong Kong, prompting mass testing, quarantines, supermarket panic-buying and a shortage of hospital beds. Even the morgues are overflowing, forcing authorities to store bodies in refrigerated shipping containers. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)



FILE - Residents queue up to get tested for the coronavirus at a temporary testing center for COVID-19 in Hong Kong on Feb. 24, 2022. The fast-spreading omicron variant is overwhelming Hong Kong, prompting mass testing, quarantines, supermarket panic-buying and a shortage of hospital beds. Even the morgues are overflowing, forcing authorities to store bodies in refrigerated shipping containers. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)





