PCSSD Board approves revisions in election zone lines; no elections in 2022

The School Board for the Pulaski County Special School District on Tuesday advanced changes to election zone boundary lines to equalize populations among the zones in the wake of the 2020 U.S. census.

The board voted unanimously with little discussion for "Alternative 4" of the four proposed election zone plans prepared for the district by Metroplan, a Central Arkansas intergovernmental planning agency.

In the same vote, the School Board adopted a resolution detailing its position that it will follow its regular cycle of electing board members and is exempt from any legal requirement to open all of its seats up for election this year.

The selected zone plan will now be forwarded to the Pulaski County Election Commission for its final approval, which is generally a formality.

The revised election zone plan technically will be in place in advance of what would be the Nov. 8 school board election in the district. However, the seven-member school board has no seats that will be open for election this year. In November 2023, the board's Zone 5 seat will be open for election. Board President Lindsey Gustafson currently holds that seat.

Board terms are for five years and are unpaid.

Cody Kees, an attorney for the Pulaski Special district, told the board that the alternative 4 proposal presented the least disruption to the current election zone plan while also presenting the greatest equalization of populations among the seven zones.

Jeff Runder, Metroplan senior planner for technical analysis, said that agency map-makers explored the possibility of an election zone plan that did not require dividing one zone by the Arkansas River. Another map proposal was drawn to avoid splitting an election zone between west Little Rock and southeast Little Rock.

The selected alternative 4 plan continues to have the split zones, just as the current zone plan does.

The four options for revising the election zone boundary lines varied in terms of the deviation from the average population of 18,812 in each of the seven zones.

The proposed zone map alternatives also differed in the number of zones with a majority Black population.

Alternatives 1 and 4 each included one zone that had a majority Black population. Alternatives 2 and 3 had no zones with a majority black population.

The populations in the selected alternative 4 plan range from 18,455 in Zone 5 that covers the north-central part of the district that is between Sherwood and Maumelle, to 19,341 in Zone 7, which encompasses west Pulaski County.

Zone 7 has the greatest deviation, 2.7%, from the average population of the zones. Zone 3 had the least deviation, 0.1%, from the average.

The other alternative plans had greater deviations from the average population by zone.

In Alternative 3, for example, Zone 2 in east Pulaski County fell below the average population by almost 4.7 % while Zone 7 in the west exceeded the average population by 4.69%.

Alternative 4 is similar to the current school board election zone plan, which was developed while the Pulaski Special district was under state control, from 2011 to 2016, for fiscal distress.

Board members were first elected from the current election zones in November 2016. Those zones were drawn based on 2010 census data.

Kees told the Pulaski board Tuesday night that its approach to minimally revising the election zones to accommodate population shifts that occurred between the 2010 and 2020 census counts was similar to decisions made by the neighboring Little Rock and Jacksonville/North Pulaski school boards.