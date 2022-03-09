Police arrest suspect in fatal Little Rock stabbing

Little Rock police arrested a man Tuesday in a fatal stabbing that happened early that morning, according to the department.

Police arrested 34-year-old Vicente Garcia Nicolas after obtaining a warrant for his arrest, police spokesman Mark Edwards said.

Garcia Nicolas is charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death at 29 Overby Circle in west Little Rock, near North Rodney Parham Road. Police responded at 1:53 a.m., Edwards said.

The victim has not yet been identified, and Edwards could not provide their age or sex Tuesday evening.