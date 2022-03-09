Razorbacks schedule baseball doubleheader for Thursday

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will play a baseball doubleheader against Illinois-Chicago on Thursday beginning at noon.

Both games at Baum-Walker Stadium will be nine innings and will be streamed on SEC Network-Plus. The second game will begin approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

The schedule change is due to snow and sleet that is in the forecast in Fayetteville on Friday. According to the National Weather Service, there is a 70% chance of wintry precipitation Friday with a high of 34 degrees.

Arkansas and UIC are also scheduled to play Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 12:30 p.m. Saturday’s forecast is sunny with a high of 41 degrees and Sunday is forecast to be sunny with a high of 61.

Only tickets purchased for Thursday’s game will be accepted for entrance to the doubleheader. Single-game tickets purchased for Friday can be exchanged through the Razorback Ticket Office.

It is the third consecutive week the Razorbacks will play twice in one day due to weather. Arkansas lost to Stanford and defeated Louisiana-Lafayette on Feb. 27 in Round Rock, Texas, and the Razorbacks swept a doubleheader against Southeastern Louisiana at home last Saturday.