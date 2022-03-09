Relationships have Henderson feeling like part of the team

Sophomore defensive end Kavion Henderson's relationships with Arkansas' football coaches have him feeling like part of the team already.

Henderson has talked to new defensive line coach Deke Adams on the phone, and he is communicating with special teams coordinator Scott Fountain and assistant defensive line coach Keith Jones a lot.

“Really don’t have a word for it,” said Henderson, trying to describe his relationship with the coaches. “But it feels like they are already my coaches, if you know what I mean.”

Henderson, 6-3, 242 pounds, of Leeds, Ala., has more than 20 scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Auburn, Michigan, Oklahoma, Georgia, Oregon, Tennessee and Southern Cal.

This weekend he will be making his second trip to Fayetteville in less than two months. He visited Arkansas on Jan. 22 and said, at the time, it was “the best visit I’ve been on yet."

He previously visited Alabama, Auburn, Michigan, Florida State, Georgia Tech and Georgia.

Henderson made his first visit with good friend and Razorbacks cornerback commitment Dallas Young and will do so again this time around.

“It’s a home-type feeling even when I visited the first time,” he said.

As he continues to build upon his relationships with those at Arkansas, his bonds with others will help determine his college choice.

“I’m going off relationships in this recruiting process,” Henderson said.