Retailers forced to confront fuel costs





Retailers such as Walmart Inc. are evaluating how higher costs of transporting goods will affect their operations, industry experts say.

While many retailers who have a presence in Russia are leaving in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine, even those who don't will still be affected by rising fuel prices. Gasoline and diesel prices were already climbing before the conflict broke out. The Biden administration's announcement Tuesday of the U.S. ban on imported Russian oil is expected to send them soaring.

Most tractor-trailers and other heavy transport vehicles run on diesel, which on Tuesday was selling at a nationwide average of $4.76 a gallon, according to AAA. Diesel cost $4.02 on March 1, and $3.01 a year ago.

Jonathan Gold, vice president of supply chain and customs policy at the National Retail Federation, said higher costs of transporting goods from point of origin to warehouses and stores are likely to be shared among companies along the supply chain.

However, the details of this cost sharing will depend on contracts and relationships between companies, he said.

"Whether retailers will be forced to pass costs along to customers will be based on individual retailers' decisions," Gold said.

Walmart did not immediately respond to requests for comment on its plans for handling the fuel price increases.

Besides using contract trucking companies, the Bentonville-based retailer also maintains its own trucking fleet. It consistently ranks third in Transport Topics' list of the top 100 North American private carriers by number of tractors.

On its 2021 list, the trucking magazine said Walmart has 7,400 tractors and 58,826 trailers. The company has about 9,000 drivers.

The company has set a goal to transition its trucking fleet to electric-powered vehicles by 2040 to help eliminate greenhouse-gas emissions.

The Russian oil ban comes while businesses nationwide are trying to recover from pandemic-related slowdowns in manufacturing and the transportation of goods.

A spokeswoman for Dillard's Inc., a Little Rock-based department store chain, referred a reporter to the company's quarterly report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in December. She is unable to comment until the company files its annual report later this month.

In the quarterly report, Dillard's said many of its branded merchandise vendors source "a significant portion" of their merchandise from countries that were hard-hit by the pandemic.

"Manufacturing capacity in those countries has been significantly impacted by the pandemic, and in some countries the pandemic continues to negatively impact our supply chain with shipping delays as well as increased shipping costs," the company said.

Dillard's said its management "is monitoring the continuing supply chain issues, particularly with regard to shipping delays and disruptions in the global transportation network."

Economists say the effects of Tuesday's ban won't be as harsh as a similar one might be in other countries because the U.S. is less dependent on Russian oil. According to the Energy Information Association, the U.S. produces far more barrels of oil per day than any other oil-producing nation.

In January, the U.S. produced 17.6 million barrels per day compared to 12 million from No. 2 producer Saudi Arabia, according to the energy statistics agency. Russia came in a close third at 11.3 million barrels per day.



