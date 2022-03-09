Sarah takes a cheap shot





About the only thing I can say for sure in one case is that demagoguery is an element. About the only thing I can say for sure about the other is that crass cashing-in is an element.

About the only thing I can conclude from both cases is that the far-and-away front-runner to be the next governor of Arkansas ought to be held accountable in those matters--and would be held accountable in saner times--but that Sarah Sanders isn't and apparently doesn't have to be.

The first case is Sanders' tweet Sunday linking a photograph of a gasoline pump registry after someone--perhaps Sanders, perhaps anyone--had compiled charges of $113.75 for 25.858 gallons.

That's more than $4 a gallon, suggesting in the local context the pumping of premium fuel suitable for the vehicle attached to the wheels reflected on the pump's screen. They appeared to be those of a large, high-dollar SUV.

It's not known where the purchase was made or whether it was made by Sanders or someone whom she or a tweet-authorized aide just happened to walk past.

All we know is that Sanders' text accompanying the photograph amounted to cynical nonsense. It went as follows: "I've never paid this much for gas in my life. Biden is hurting every American with his bad policies. We must be energy independent--quit protecting Russia's energy industry and unleash ours!"

The small amount of cheap Russian oil that America imports--mainly because some refineries like it for blending--is not a significant factor in the price any American motorist pays for larding premium gasoline into a big, shiny gas-guzzler.

Russia's energy industry is not being protected by America's modest purchases, which could be easily replaced both as matters of American consumption and Russian sales.

But more to the point: The Republican cry that we ought to ban Russian oil and rev up domestic drilling is, in the first case of a ban, now being seconded by many Democrats as the White House moves to do so in some kind of coordinated way with allies that would inflict real pain on Russia.

In the second case, we couldn't ratchet up domestic drilling fast enough to offset in the short term the certain and possibly steep rise in American and global gasoline prices caused by the volatility of a coordinated boycott by America and allies of Russian oil.

As we ban Russian oil, as we should, gasoline prices will rise a little to a lot, depending on the extent to which the European Union actually reduces its Russian purchases by the two-thirds is has set as a goal in partnership with the American ban.

Quite possibly, gasoline will cost more than $5 a gallon on average soon. Boycotting a giant criminal nation is hard.

At that point, Sanders can come back on Twitter to blame the Biden administration for the fact that she (or someone) is paying even more for gasoline than was the case the last time she spewed rank demagoguery on Twitter.

The Sanders-invoked gasoline purchase in the photograph could have been taken anywhere, considering the way Sanders gets around.

For example, to get us to the aforementioned crass cashing-in: Online promotions indicate Sanders is to be in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on March 19 to appear with Donald Trump and do a breakfast Q-and-A with persons paying $2,995 for the opportunity. This is part of an all-day "Freedom Tour" event at which Trump devotes his post-presidency to profiting from rank exploitation of cult followers.

Aware that Sanders apparently no longer deals with me because I once compared her theme of defending Arkansas from evil America to Orval Faubus' disgrace at Little Rock Central, and perhaps because of several dozen other equally true observations that mount with each disapproving word, I sought anyway on Monday to avail myself of a good-ol'-days text message thread with her.

This is the message I sent Monday morning: "When, where was that 25.8-gallon, $113.75 gasoline purchase made? Premium, I take it. Is it your actual purchase for your actual vehicle? And is that a real thing with you appearing with Trump and Trumpers in South Florida at that $2,995 thing? Is that appropriate, a candidate for governor of Arkansas performing in such a road show?"

When the message was sent, it went green instead of the blue of all previous entries in the thread. I'm told that suggests that Sanders has switched to a non-Apple device or that her phone was down for service or that she was on a plane or otherwise out of network.

Another possibility is that she has blocked me, which would be kind of an honor.

So, I went on her website and found a place to extend a speaking invitation to Sarah. I invited her to speak with me by telephone on the matters cited above, though for a fee $2,995 less than the going rate in Fort Lauderdale. She had not responded at press time.

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.







