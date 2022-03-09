SEC teams aim to bolster resumes

TAMPA, Fla. -- Auburn spent a good portion of this season ranked No. 1 in the nation. Kentucky is an eight-time national champion with expectations of contending for another title, and Tennessee and Arkansas may be capable of making deep runs in the NCAA Tournament, too.

With those teams perched among the best in the nation, plus three or four others needing a victory or two in the SEC Tournament bolster their resumes, the SEC arguably has never been stronger from top to bottom.

No. 4 Auburn (27-4), No. 5 Kentucky (25-6) and No. 9 Tennessee (23-7) are ranked in the top 10 after beating up on each other during the regular season. No. 15 Arkansas (24-7) has been as hot as anyone lately, winning 16 of its past 18 entering this week's tournament that tips off today at Amalie Arena.

"Our league is at an all-time high. It's just incredible the level of competitiveness, the home-court advantages, the facilities, the exposure," said Florida Coach Mike White, whose Gators own a late-season upset of Auburn and need a good showing here to strengthen their case for a spot in the NCAA field.

"It's a big-time league, arguably the best league in the country. There's a bunch of pros in this league, a bunch of really good coaches, a bunch of proud fan bases. It is incredibly competitive, and I think that will be showcased in this tournament and again in the NCAA Tournament."

The action begins today with 12th-seeded Missouri (11-20) facing 13th seed Mississippi (13-18) and No. 11 seed Vanderbilt (15-15) playing 14th seed Georgia (6-25).

The Missouri-Ole Miss winner advances to play fifth-seeded LSU (21-10) on Thursday, while the Vandy-Georgia survivor continues against sixth-seeded Alabama (19-12).

The second night of the five-day tourney also features matchups between eighth and ninth-seeded Texas A&M (20-11) and Florida (19-12), as well as seventh-seeded South Carolina (18-12) and 10th seed Mississippi State (17-14).

Auburn, Kentucky, Tennessee and Arkansas begin play in Friday's quarterfinals, needing three wins in three days to claim the league's automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament.

"There's not another 8-9 game in college basketball anywhere near the caliber the 8-9 game between A&M and Florida. Not even close," Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl said.

"Both of these teams are probably a win or two away from being in the tournament, particularly a win against us. So they'll both be playing with their hair on fire, whichever one gets there. Both really well coached. We played very well at home against both teams and struggled at Florida. So regardless of who comes out of this one, it'll be a really challenging contest."

Auburn last won the league tournament in 2019, ending a four-year reign by Kentucky. Tennessee hasn't won the SEC Tournament since 1979, and Arkansas last did it in 2000.

"We're trying to win it, obviously, but we're also trying to make sure we know what we're doing to get ready for the NCAA Tournament," Kentucky guard Sahvir Wheeler said. "You know, playing for seeding, making sure we can be the highest seed that we can. Making sure we're starting to get better as a team.

Kentucky forward and SEC player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe said he is taking a nothing is going to be easy mentality into the tournament.

"If you think you're going to go there and just beat people like this, they're going to send us home," Tshiebwe said. "Whoever we play, we've got to be ready for them because they're coming to play, too. They're not coming just because they're playing Kentucky."

Pearl said he believes more than half of the 14 teams in the SEC will get strong consideration for an NCAA Tournament bid.

"I think a lot is going to depend on how the tournament plays out, and then, of course, how many upsets there are around college basketball," he said. "I think there are six locks and there are potential for seven or eight teams to be able to get in."

Auburn guard K.D. Johnson (0) shoots a 3-pointer over South Carolina guard James Reese V (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)



Arkansas guard Chris Lykes (11) reacts to fouling out during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)



Arkansas forward Kamani Johnson (20) battles for the ball with Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James (30) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 78-74. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)



Kentucky coach John Calipari reacts to a call during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AP Photo/James Crisp)

