Second spy satellite sent aloft, Iran says amid nuke tensions

TEHRAN, Iran -- Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said Tuesday it launched a second reconnaissance satellite into space as world powers await Tehran's decision in negotiations over its tattered nuclear deal.

Meanwhile, Iran's top diplomat at the monthslong talks suddenly flew home late Monday for consultations, a sign of the growing pressure on Tehran as the negotiations appear to be nearing their end.

The Guard said the Noor-2 satellite reached a low orbit of 310 miles above the Earth's surface on the Qased satellite carrier, the state-run IRNA news agency reported. It described the Qased as a three-phase, mixed-fuel satellite carrier.

Authorities already had begun receiving signals from the satellite as it circles the Earth every 90 minutes, IRNA quoted Iranian Information and Communications Technology Minister Isa Zarepour as saying.

U.S. officials did not respond to requests for comment.

The head of the U.S. Space Command later dismissed that satellite as "a tumbling webcam in space" that wouldn't provide Iran vital intelligence -- though it showed Tehran's ability to successfully get into orbit after a series of setbacks.

The United States has alleged that Iran's satellite launches defy a U.N. Security Council resolution and called on Tehran to undertake no activity related to ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons. The U.S. intelligence community's 2022 threat assessment published Tuesday claims such a satellite launch vehicle "shortens the timeline" to an intercontinental ballistic missile for Iran as it uses "similar technologies."

Iran, which has long said it does not seek nuclear weapons, previously maintained that its satellite launches and rocket tests do not have a military component.

Meanwhile, IRNA described negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani's trip home as being "within the framework of the usual consultations during the talks." The agency later said he'd return today to Vienna.

However, the top negotiator for the European Union seemed to suggest whether the talks succeeded or failed now rested with the Islamic Republic.

"It is time, in the next few days, for political decisions to end the ViennaTalks," Enrique Mora wrote on Twitter, responding to comments by an Iranian analyst.

Mora's comments appear to push back against a constant Iranian refrain in the last weeks of talks that tried to blame any delay on America, which hasn't been in the room for the discussions since former President Donald Trump's withdrawal. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday he believed "we're close" on reaching a deal, though there were "a couple of very challenging remaining issues."

The latest wrinkle, however, is a demand Saturday from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that Blinken offer written guarantees over Moscow's ability to continue trade with Iran as it faces sanctions over its war on Ukraine.