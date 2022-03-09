



Sherwood woman

charged in assault

Sherwood Police on Monday arrested a woman who purportedly tried to run over and shoot her brother during argument over car parts, according to a police report.

Kyanna Bogon, 28, of Sherwood, was reportedly arguing with her brother over vehicle wheel rims shortly after 12:30 p.m. near her listed address on Lake Point Cove in Sherwood.

With her 1-year-old child in the car, Bogon got in her car and tried to run her brother over, the report stated, and also fired three shots from a pistol at him, hitting his vehicle.

Officers arrested Bogon, who is a felon and cannot legally own a gun. Police also reportedly found marijuana in her car.

Bogon is charged with six felonies -- simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, second-degree domestic battery, possession of a firearm by a certain person, aggravated assault on a family or household member, endangering the welfare of a minor and a drug possession charge.

LR man arrested

after officer beaten

A Little Rock man faces a felony charge after a Pulaski County sheriff's deputy was punched in the head multiple times Monday morning, according to an arrest report.

A sheriff's deputy, identified in the report only as G. Davidson, was working off-duty at Baptist Hospital when he responded to a call for assistance just after 8 a.m. near the emergency room metal detector area.

As Davidson walked over, a man later identified as Cory Williams, 38, punched him in the side of the head without warning, and continued hitting Davidson two or three more times in the head and upper body.

Davidson and security officers were able to stop Williams and arrest him.

Williams faces a felony charge of second-degree battery of a law enforcement officer.

Gun discovery leads

to charges for felon

Little Rock police officers arrested a man Tuesday morning who was reportedly a felon with a stolen gun, according to an arrest report.

Larry Drone, 20, of Little Rock, was a passenger in a vehicle that had been pulled over around 11 a.m. Tuesday, and officers discovered Drone had a warrant out for his arrest.

Officers saw a digital scale near where he was sitting and found a handgun that had been reported stolen under the front passenger seat.

Drone is a felon and cannot legally own a gun. He is charged with two felonies -- possession of a firearm by a certain person and theft by receiving of a firearm -- and a misdemeanor charge of possessing an instrument of crime.



