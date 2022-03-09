Prep Sports Roundup

BASEBALL

Morrilton 8, Alma 0

Sophomore Luke Carner pitched a 1-hitter and struck out 10 in a dominating performance on the hill Tuesday.

Maddox Hogan and Caden Meeler each belted doubles and Meeler had 3 RBIs.

Lucas Hayes had Alma's only hit.

Rogers 6,

Tulsa (Okla.) Bishop Kelly 0

Braxton Haywood allowed just 1 hit in a complete-game shutout for the Mounties.

Cooper Addison was 2-for-3 with a double and 2 RBI for Rogers. Gael Salinas and Josh Lawing were also 2-for-3 for the Mounties.

Gentry 9, Siloam Springs 3

Isaak Crittenden and Isaiah Lemke combined to handcuff Siloam Springs as the Pioneers claimed a nonconference win.

Crittenden went 5 innings and struck out 9, while Lemke allowed just 1 hit over 2 innings with 5 strikeouts.

Dawson Wright was 2-for-2 and drove in a pair of runs for Gentry. Gary Cox was 2-for-3 with a double and 2 RBI.

JP Wills was 2-for-4 for Siloam Springs.

Springdale 9,

Shiloh Christian 9

The Red'Dogs jumped on Shiloh Christian early and rolled from there at home Tuesday.

Springdale took a 9-0 lead by scoring four runs in the first, one in the second and four more in the third.

Caleb Horsey was 2-for-3 with a double and 3 RBI for the Bulldogs. Yadi Canales, Andrew Lind, and Kyle Langford all had 2 hits and Kimo Beasha added an RBI double.

Ben Baker had an RBI double for the Saints, and Luke Bowerman was 2-for-3.

Rogers Heritage 11,

Pea Ridge 1

Coleman MacRae limited Pea Ridge to two hits over six innings, and Heritage erupted for four runs in the second inning to claim a home win over the Blackhawks.

Tyler Jouett had two hits, drove in two runs and scored twice for the War Eagles (5-0), who scored at least two runs in the second through fifth innings to forced the 10-run rule. Michael Johannsen also drove in two runs and had three walks as Heritage banged out 11 hits.

That was more than enough cushion for MacRae, who struck out eight batters and allowed a solo run in the third.

Springdale Har-Ber 12,

FS Northside 6

Ethan Fender had a solo home run and Ross Felder drove in three runs as Har-Ber remained unbeaten with a nonconference victory at home over Northside.

Fender hit a solo shot in the first inning, while Felder gave the Wildcats (5-0) when his third-inning sacrifice fly broke a 2-2 tie. Har-Ber then pulled away with five runs in the fifth after Northside pulled within 5-3.

Gavin Moore, the second of four Har-Ber pitchers, worked 2.1 innings in relief and picked up the victory.

SOFTBALL

Farmington 10, Fayetteville 9

A 3-run seventh inning provided the Lady Cardinals the runs for a come-from-behind win.

Farmington (2-0) trailed 9-7 heading into the bottom of the seventh. The Cardinals loaded the bases without a hit to start the seventh and J Davidson drove in a run with a single. A sacrifice fly by K Meyer tied the game at 9-9, before M Sills laid down a squeeze bunt, scoring B Hulsey from third for the win.

Grace Boatwright was 3-for-4 with 2 home runs, a double and 4 RBIs for Farmington. Remi Adams added a 2-run double.

Kouri Janssen was 3-for-5 with 2 doubles for Fayetteville. Ciera Arnold was 3-for-3 with a double and 3 RBI and Ashlyn Mayes was 2-for-5 with 2 RBI.

Pea Ridge 7,

Springdale Har-Ber 6

The Lady Blackhawks pushed across 2 runs in the sixth inning to edge Har-Ber.

Pea Ridge trailed 6-5 before the 2-run sixth was just enough to earn the win.

Callie Cooper, Ashlyn Short and Dallie White had 2 RBIs each for Pea Ridge.

Brianna Crowley was 2-for-4 with 2 RBI for Har-Ber, and Shae Acosta was 2-for-3 with 3 RBIs.

Charleston 11,

Cossatot River 7

The Lady Tigers jumped out to a big lead then had to hold off fast-charging Cossatot River.

Addison Newhart blasted a 3-run triple for Charleston and Tristen Jones was 3-for-3 with a double and 2 RBIs. Rylee Ross and Kirsten Shelton also had 2 RBIs each.

Greenland 12, Elkins 7

The Lady Pirates lost a big early lead, then rallied late to edge Elkins in a high-scoring game Tuesday.

Greenland grabbed a 5-0 lead in the first and led 8-3 at one points before Elkins rallied to make it close.

Isabelle Conner was 3-for-5 with 2 triples for Greenland. Samantha Powell, Alex Anderson, Jayden Gonzales, Faith Jones and Leah Swinson all had 2 hits for Greenland.

Lillianne Wages was 3-for-4 with 2 doubles and Lacey Vanamburg added a triple for Elkins.

Bentonville West 14, Gentry 10

In a high-scoring slugfest, the Lady Wolverines bashed 20 hits to claim the win.

Caroline Wilhelm was 4-for-4 with 2 homers and 5 RBI in a huge day at the dish for West. Payeton Dilday was 3-for-5 with 2 doubles and Olivia Nickson was 3-for-4. Stephanie Crittenden was also 3-for-4.

For Gentry, Faviola Najar was 2-for-4 with 2 doubles, ad Emmi Haag, Kyleigh Wheaton and Evey Tomlinson also had 2 hits each.