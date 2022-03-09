Springdale council hears plans for $45 million in sewer bonds

SPRINGDALE -- Springdale Water Utilities wants to sell $45 million in bonds to make expansions to the city's wastewater treatment plant on Silent Grove Road.

The utility would repay $56 million in total principal and interest over the 15-year term of the bond.

A City Council vote next month would approve or reject the sale of the bonds.

Heath Ward, executive director of the utility, and Bob Wright, senior managing director of Crews & Associates, presented the plan to the City Council on Tuesday. Crews & Associates works with Stephens Inc. as the bond advisers. Ward attended the meeting via Zoom.

The utility will be responsible for repaying the money, Wright insisted. But the bonds must be issued by city because the Water and Sewer Commission -- which oversees the utility -- is a commission of the city, established by the city, said Wyman Morgan, the city's director of administration and finance. The City Council has authority to sell bonds, buy property and set rates for the utility.

The utility would repay the bonds using $15 million a year in sewer service revenue it makes each year from ratepayers, Wright said.

"For years, we've prided ourselves on not borrowing money and still managing to keep things flowing in Springdale," Ward said. "But this economy is a new reality.

"If we have to finance projects, let's do it with today's money."

Ward said he would like to borrow the bond money while interest rates still are relatively low. He also wants to fund projects before construction costs get any higher.

He noted that engineers' estimates made five years ago for the treatment plant expansion were $25 million. Now those costs are anticipated to be $45 million, he said.

The utility in 2019 created a five-year master plan for developing infrastructure and paying for it at a pace the utility could handle, Ward said.

The utility in 2020 raised rates to help cover those costs. Ward said the utility is in the midst of an 18-month rate study by an outside firm to determine if rates again need to be raised and by how much.

Ward said he does not foresee any rate increases until the utility completes its master plan for 2025.

The rapid population growth in the city also has shortened the timeline before the sewer plant expansion will need to be in place, Ward said.

"If we expect to meet the needs of further growth, this issue is going to have to be dealt with," Ward said.

The utility enters into the market in a strong position, said Wright. This should earn the utility a top bond rating and lower interest rates, he said.

Ward said the utility has not had to or issued debt in his time at the helm. The revenues from customers monthly usage payments have been able to make improvements to the systems when needed. Ward came to the utility in 2013.

The utility on Dec. 31 had $61 million in its reserve funds, with $17 million allocated to projects, according to the utility's annual audit.

This leaves the utility $44 million for infrastructure projects. Unaudited figures provided by the utility show it took in $5.4 million in revenue last year.

But the utility also has three vital projects that would empty its reserves: increased capacity of the sewer pumping system in the southeast part of town, estimated at $10 million; a system to deliver water to the west side of town from the western transmission line in design for Beaver Water District, estimated at $28 million; and a main wastewater line along Spring Creek to keep downtown from flooding, estimated at $22 million.

Those estimates are based on 2019 dollars from the long-term plan, Ward said.

"I think the presentation Bob (Wright) has given us on the method for selling the bonds is reasonable," said council member Jeff Watson.

"But I share the same frustration with Heath (Ward). He doesn't want to borrow money, and neither do I. But it looks like we have to."

"So, Heath, you are confident in saying this plan -- with all the uncertainties in the economy -- is the best and safest way to move forward and continually manage the growth?" Mayor Doug Sprouse asked.

"This is the safest way," Ward replied.