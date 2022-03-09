State Senate Rules Committee plans confirmation hearing for Osceola farmer appointed to Arkansas Plant Board

The Arkansas Senate Rules Committee plans to hold a confirmation hearing for state Plant Board member Travis H. Senter at a future meeting, committee Chairman Sen. James Sturch announced Tuesday.

Sturch made the announcement to the full Senate, after the Senate Rules Committee on Monday voted to recommend the Senate confirm about 130 of Gov. Asa Hutchinson's latest appointees to state posts except for Senter, an Osceola farmer.

The committee on Monday discussed the possibility of holding a hearing for Senter, but it took no action to schedule one. Over the past 20 years, the committee has rarely held confirmation hearings for gubernatorial appointees. The full Senate has occasionally rejected a gubernatorial appointee over the past two decades.

Sturch, a Republican from Batesville, said Tuesday in an interview that the Senate Rules Committee will probably hold a confirmation hearing in conjunction with the Legislative Council's meeting to allow committee members to ask questions to Senter. The Legislature Council and its subcommittees aren't scheduled to meet until April 18-22, according to the Arkansas General Assembly's website.

Sen. David Wallace, R-Leachville, who favors confirmation of Senter, who resides in Wallace's district, said that "I think this way we get it in front of the committee [and], let him to speak" and Wallace intends to speak to the committee as well.

"Then, we are done with it. Hopefully, he still will be allowed to stay on the board," he said.

The Senate may act to confirm or reject a gubernatorial nominee in a legislative session.

Sens. Trent Garner, R-El Dorado, and Ron Caldwell, R-Wynne, said Monday that they want the Senate Rules Committee to hold a confirmation hearing for Senter. Caldwell said he questions whether Senter has the ability to be unbiased as a member of the Plant Board if he was a member of the FarmVoice group that filed a lawsuit against the board.

Senter helped create a nonprofit group that is now suing the state, claiming the board's composition is illegal.

Last month, he told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that he was unaware of the lawsuit filed by FarmVoice Inc. in August, about a month before his appointment to the Plant Board by Hutchinson. He said he stepped down as a FarmVoice director before his selection, and he didn't talk to the governor's office about his relationship with FarmVoice and the governor's office didn't bring it up.

Senter said Tuesday that if the Senate Rules Committee holds a confirmation hearing, "yes, I would" attend it.

"It's unfortunate I'm not exactly sure what the particular reasoning is," he said.

Senter, a self-described good farmer, said his potential conflict of interest "is pretty much a moot point" because he is no longer a director for FarmVoice.

He said he represents farmers at large on the Plant Board and that he believes he does that well.

Senter is one of two direct appointees of the governor to represent growers of corn, cotton, peanuts, rice, sorghum, soybeans, turf or wheat.

Previous law described those positions as representing farmers at-large.