Super Quiz: The Year 2000

1. He was elected president of the United States.

2. The 2000 Summer Olympics were held in this city.

3. The year 2000 can be represented by these two Roman numerals.

4. These two teams participated in the Subway Series.

5. This three-letter abbreviation was used for the year 2000.

6. The Russian ship Kursk sank, killing all 118 on board. What type of ship was it?

7. This bridge, nicknamed the "Wobbly Bridge," opened in London.

8. This cartoonist and creator of the comic strip Peanuts passed away.

9. This film starring Kevin Spacey and Annette Bening won 1999's Best Picture Oscar.

ANSWERS:

1. George W. Bush

2. Sydney

3. MM

4. New York Yankees and New York Mets

5. Y2K

6. Submarine

7. Millennium Bridge (London Millennium Footbridge)

8. Charles M. Schulz

9. "American Beauty"