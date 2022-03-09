Survivor recounts church blast





Editor's note: This is part two of a three-part series on Selma, Ala.

Plans were altered slightly for the Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission delegates on Saturday during their trip once members of Congress and Vice President Kamala Harris and her entourage arrived in Alabama to take part in the "Bloody Sunday" Reenactment and Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee.

The planned schedule was to visit the hometown of Jimmy Lee Jackson and Voting Rights Highway U.S. Route 80, but those plans were met with a parade of flashing lights of some 10 vehicles that were said to be that of the vice president's and her Secret Service detail.

A scheduled tour of the Lynching Memorial and Equal Justice Institute Museum and the Equal Justice Institute in Montgomery, Ala., that morning was canceled upon arrival with the entire area blocked off with some of those same vehicles in sight, because according to museum officials, "the vice president was taking the tour."





So the next stop for the Arkansas delegates was the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Ala., where four little girls lost their lives in a bombing that ripped through the church on Sunday, Sept. 15, 1963.

"We had an overwhelming response from our African American history program in February 2022 where we featured Sarah Collins Rudolph, known as the fifth girl and survivor of that bombing that killed her sister, Addie Mae Collins," said Dushun Scarbrough, executive director of the Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission.

Rudolph gave an intimate firsthand account inside the Mosaic Templars Cultural Ballroom in Little Rock last month.

"Denise asked Addie to tie the sash on her dress," said Rudolph, adding that the last thing she saw was her sister reaching her arms toward Denise, not knowing that beneath the stairs just outside the windows were more than a dozen sticks of dynamite that were about to explode.

"When Addie reached out to tie it, that's when I heard this sound: Boom, the bomb went off," recalled Rudolph.

She started calling for her sister, but Addie didn't answer.

As the Arkansas MLK Commission pulled up to the church, black charred markings on the brick still remained from the bombing. Next to the window where the explosion happened stood a fresh floral wreath over the memorial of the four girls who died: Addie Mae Collins, Cynthia Wesley, Carole Robertson, and Carol Denise McNair.

Pine Bluff native Rev. Joyce Campbell and Dr. Edmond Davis, a social historian at Arkansas Baptist College, sat on the stairs of the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church, which they referred to as "hallowed ground" after observing the historic landmark.

"We have cultural amnesia of who we really are," said Davis. "Those young brothers in Pine Bluff and Little Rock, if they knew who they were first and foremost through God and Jesus Christ and if they knew what their ancestors did, they wouldn't be killing each other."

Campbell believes because history is not embedded into the minds of the young people, they just don't know.

"You have amnesia when you once knew," she said. "Part I think is helping people understand who they are, whose they are and who've they been."

Campbell said slavery took away initiative and broke homes.

"I don't think the culture understands the psychological damage that was done to a people," said Campbell. "When you don't heal the psychological damage is passed on in the DNA from one culture to another."

Campbell expressed the importance of exposing the truth and telling the stories.

"You have to get creative and say can you imagine being here, your sister being here, a 14-year-old, your 13-year-old sister being here in Sunday school with her cute little dress on and she's not even thinking and the next thing you know, she's gone," said Campbell. "We got to tell the story and get creative with it."

Campbell said that, even though when people came out of slavery, slavery was not out of them.

"It just takes time to heal," she said. "When you've been conditioned to a certain kind of environment, you now have to be put into a different kind of environment to become safe. That is not a short-term process."

Davis agreed, stating that there was psychological and spiritual warfare.

"In order for us to grow we have to grow with truth, not with lies," he said.

Campbell said she believes justice is on this side of the universe and though things sometimes can be tragic, sometimes there has to be loss and death before there can be life.

"Those four little girls are not living today so we have to teach other little girls about the power of hatred and what hatred can do," said Campbell who called the Sixteenth Street church bombing an "unearned suffering. Love can redeem. Their loss is our gain. We've gained much but unearned suffering is redemptive."



