Texan guilty in first Capitol riot trial

A Texas man who helped lead a pro-Trump mob in an advance on police at the Capitol last year was convicted Tuesday of obstructing congressional certification of the 2020 presidential election, bringing an end to the first criminal trial to stem from the violent assault.

The guilty verdict against the defendant, Guy Wesley Reffitt, came only about three hours into the first day of jury deliberations and after a weeklong trial that included testimony from police officers, a Secret Service agent, one of Reffitt's compatriots in the Texas Three Percenters militia group and Reffitt's son.

The jury also convicted Reffitt of wearing an illegal pistol on his hip during the attack and later threatening his teenage son and daughter to keep them from turning him in to authorities. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison on the obstruction count alone.

The trial, in U.S. District Court in Washington, was a victory for the Justice Department, which has only just begun the marathon process of bringing to trial scores of rioters accused of storming the Capitol or assaulting police outside it on Jan. 6, 2021.

The jury's decision validated the prosecutors' move to use an unusual obstruction count to charge hundreds of defendants in riot-related cases and could provide an incentive to some who are awaiting trial to consider pleading guilty.

Presented over four days, the government's case against Reffitt, a 41-year-old oil field worker from Wylie, Texas, was exhaustive.





Prosecutors introduced a staggering amount of evidence, including private chats among Reffitt and other members of the Texas Three Percenters before the Capitol attack, a recording of a Zoom call they conducted after the riot and a 30-minute video that Reffitt made of himself -- with a camera mounted on his helmet -- just before he led the mob up a staircase outside the Senate chamber and confronted police.

In their opening arguments last week, prosecutors told the jury that they considered Reffitt the "tip of this mob's spear" and that he had purposefully set out on Jan. 6 to stop Congress from putting the final touches on Joe Biden's presidential victory.

After packing his wife's car with body armor, plastic hand ties, a .40-caliber pistol and an AR-style assault rifle, prosecutors said, he drove 2,000 miles to Washington with another member of the Three Percenters, a loosely organized militia movement that takes its name from the supposed 3% of the colonial population that fought against the British.

Documenting his actions with a GoPro-like camera mounted on his helmet -- or what he called his "bump cap" -- Reffitt filmed himself moving among the crowd outside the Capitol, repeatedly urging people to storm the building and drag lawmakers like Speaker Nancy Pelosi out by their hair or their ankles.

He then led a section of the mob up a staircase of the building, pushing through a hail of pepper balls and other projectiles until he was finally subdued with chemical spray, according to the officers who fought him off.

Some of the most dramatic testimony at the trial came from Reffitt's 19-year-old son, Jackson, who, during more than three hours on the stand, told the jury about how the toxic politics of the Donald Trump era had caused a painful rupture in the family.

The tensions boiled over, Jackson Reffitt said, after a boastful Guy Reffitt returned to Texas after storming the Capitol and told him and his sister not to sell their father out to authorities.

"He said, 'If you turn me in, you're a traitor,'" Jackson Reffitt testified as his father sat across the courtroom unable to meet his eye. "'And traitors get shot.'"

Guy Reffitt's lawyer, William L. Welch, put on a muted and abbreviated defense, starting with an opening statement that lasted not much more than three minutes. He called no witnesses and presented no evidence but argued to the jury that prosecutors had rushed to charge his client, who, he said, had never physically assaulted police.

RULING'S UNCERTAINTY

A wild card in the case is whether or not Judge Dabney L. Friedrich decides after the jury's verdict to toss out the government's central obstruction charge against Reffitt -- a count the government has used in hundreds of similar cases instead of more politically fraught crimes like sedition or insurrection.

A federal judge ruled late Monday that the Justice Department cannot charge Jan. 6 defendants with obstructing Congress's certification of Biden's 2020 election victory unless they tampered with official documents or records in the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

In striking down the lead charge brought in the government's Capitol siege investigation -- punishable by up to 20 years in prison -- U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols broke with all other U.S. trial judges in Washington who have ruled on the question in Capitol riot cases to date. The decision potentially tosses a wrench into the felony prosecutions of as many as 275 arrested individuals.

Nichols wrote in a 29-page opinion that federal prosecutors erroneously interpreted a "catchall" provision Congress passed when it overhauled a long-standing obstruction-of-justice statute as part of the Sarbanes-Oxley corporate responsibility act in 2002.

The provision covers "whoever corruptly ... obstructs, influences, or impedes any official proceeding." But Nichols ruled that passage "must be interpreted as limited by [the preceding] subsection" -- requiring a defendant to "have taken some action with respect to a document, record, or other object in order to corruptly obstruct, impede or influence an official proceeding."

The Supreme Court in 2015 rejected an expansive reading of a related law, tossing the conviction of a Florida fisherman who destroyed smaller-than-20-inch red grouper to impede U.S. wildlife inspectors. The court ruled that when Congress barred the destruction of any "tangible object," it meant documentary evidence, not fish -- a case cited by Nichols.

"Congress was faced with a very specific loophole: that then-existing criminal statutes made it illegal to cause or induce another person to destroy documents, but did not make it illegal to do so by oneself," Nichols said, referring to Arthur Anderson's actions. In passing that portion of the law Congress closed the loop but "nothing in the legislative history suggests a broader purpose than that."

Nichols said prosecutors never accused anyone of tampering with records, and dismissed the obstruction charge without prejudice, meaning the government could recharge him if other evidence emerged.

Raiding the Capitol and forcing lawmakers to flee or wrongly trying to halt vote counting does not apply to that interpretation, the judge said.

Nichols's reasoning is likely to apply to the cases of at least seven other defendants before him facing the same pending charge. One other, Beverly Hills spa owner Gina Bisignano, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty in a deal with prosecutors.

Other U.S. trial judges in Washington are not bound by the decision from Nichols. At least seven judges have previously rejected the same defense motion.

Nichols' decision could affect upcoming trials, many of which feature the obstruction charge. Perhaps the most important in the next few months is the trial of four leaders of the far-right nationalist group the Proud Boys, which is scheduled to begin in May.

Given the novel application of the law and the high stakes of the Jan. 6 probe, a certain government appeal could send the question to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia and eventually to the U.S. Supreme Court, legal experts said.

Information for this article was contributed by Alan Feuer of The New York Times and by Spencer S. Hsu of The Washington Post.