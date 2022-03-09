Third Arkansas tornado confirmed; walloped Izard, Sharp counties with 120mph winds

The National Weather Service has confirmed another Arkansas tornado from Sunday's storms, bringing the total to three so far.

Tabitha Clarke, a meteorologist with the Weather Service in North Little Rock, said an EF-2 tornado with estimated winds of 120 miles per hour touched down near Sage in Izard County and traveled northeast, ending about 3 miles northwest of Evening Shade in Sharp County.

Clarke said the Weather Service had received reports of six people who were injured.

Gary Dickerson, the emergency management director in Izard County, said he was aware of three reported injuries.

The tornado rolled a mobile home three times, injuring one of the three people inside, said Dickerson.

He said two other people were injured when they left a Bald Eagle Barn portable storage building in which they were living and sought shelter in a heavier storage container.

The tornado picked up the storage container, put it down, then turned it over, injuring both of them, said Dickerson.

"It was the right decision because when they came out, that Bald Eagle Barn was gone," he said.

Dickerson said the injuries included broken ribs, back injuries and lacerations.

He said the tornado left a path from near Sage into the town of Zion before it continued into Sharp County.

The weather service has also confirmed two EF-1 tornadoes -- north of Dover in Pope County and southwest of DeWitt in Arkansas County.

EF-1 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale indicates winds of 86 to 110 miles per hour, which can cause "moderate damage," according to the Weather Service.

Ben Cross, the county judge in Pope County, said the tornado damaged the Martin Township Fire Department.

"It sucked the bay doors plumb off the building and collapsed part of the roof, so there's significant damage to the fire department," said Cross.

He said the tornado knocked one brick home off its foundation and "left it canted."

Justin Drittler, the emergency management director for Pope County, said 15 to 20 houses were damaged in the county and two injuries were reported. He said the tornado also destroyed a radio tower at the Martin Township Fire Department.

Cross said fewer than half a dozen Pope County residents were displaced by the tornado, and most of them have found family members to stay with.

He said people in the area are very self sufficient.

Cross said he saw a tree across one house and asked a man there if he needed help.

He said, "No, we're just cutting up next year's firewood."

The tornado that hit Arkansas County caused no property damage or injuries, said Thomas "Eddie" Best, the county judge.

"All we had really was damage to trees," said Best. "It flattened some big oak trees and flattened some peach trees, which are small in stature, where Lafargue Road intersects with Highway 165 about five miles south of DeWitt.

"I'm surprised it had enough pressure at ground level to take the peach trees."

The weather service is still surveying damage, so forecasters may determine that there were more tornadoes from Sunday's storms.