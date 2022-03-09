Sections
The Recruiting Guy

UNDER THE RADAR: Little Rock Central’s Lillian Jackson

by Richard Davenport | Today at 8:28 a.m.
Little Rock Central’s Lillian Jackson (12) drives around Rogers’ Ava Maner (32) during a Great 8 Classic tournament game Friday at Rogers High School. Little Rock Central defeated Rogers 53-34. (Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/Brent Soule)

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Little Rock Central’s Lillian Jackson. 

Class: 2022

Position: Guard/forward

Height: 6-0

Stats: As a senior, she averaged 10 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 blocks per game.

Offers: Evangel University and SAU Tech, plus interest from several other schools

Coach Marlon Williams: 

“The No. 1 thing that makes her so good is her versatility. She’s really athletic. She can play anything right now from the 1 through 5. She’s a good ball handler, really an exceptional passer. She’s really strong under the basket. She’s been playing the post most of her career, but she has guard capabilities. She has a good mid-range game, but she really has a good feel for passing. Really good shot blocker on defense and she can guard on the perimeter, as well.” 

