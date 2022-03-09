Washington County officials back funds-carryover ordinances

FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington County's justices of the peace on Tuesday spent about 45 minutes approving a series of financial "housekeeping" ordinances shifting money unspent in 2021 into the 2022 budget.

The Quorum Court's Finance & Budget Committee approved an ordinance moving nearly $7.5 million in projected grant revenue and carryover funds from the 2021 budget to this year's budget. The bulk of the money, just over $5 million, is in emergency rental assistance funds. Another $1 million is in Department of Emergency Management grant funds. The Drug Court grant fund carryover was about $750,000. The county also had about $549,000 in the federal High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area grant.

While most of the ordinances were approved with little or no discussion, an ordinance reappropriating money from the federal American Rescue Plan Act sparked some disagreement.

The Quorum Court had approved an ordinance last year appropriating $250,000 for architectural and design work on a proposed expansion of the Washington County Detention Center and another $250,000 for architectural and design work on a planned expansion of the county's Juvenile Justice Center.

At Tuesday's meeting, the justices of the peace were asked to reappropriate about $85,000 for the Detention Center expansion and the full $250,000 for the Juvenile Justice Center project. County Attorney Brian Lester said some design work has been done on the Juvenile Justice Center but the county has not been billed for the work yet.

Evelyn Rios Stafford, justice of the peace for District 12, said the U.S. Treasury Department has issued "final rules" for using the American Rescue Plan Act funds that seem to disallow spending money on correctional facilities. She said officials in Alabama had planned to spend rescue plan money for new prison construction which prompted the federal government to say in the final rules that such uses were not permitted. Stafford said Alabama has since shifted the funding source for those projects to less restricted federal money.

Lester said that the Treasury Department has said that any money appropriated under the initial interim rules, as this $500,000 for the Detention Center and Juvenile Justice Center was, is not subject to the final rules.

Eva Madison, justice of the peace for District 9, said she was concerned that the county might have to repay the money. Madison said calling it a "reappropriation" would not protect the county.

"I don't know that I've ever heard of a 'reappropriation,'" Madison said. "We can call it whatever we want, but it's a new appropriation. I think there's a risk here."

Madison suggested the Quorum Court should instead take the money from unappropriated county reserves or set aside an amount to cover the remaining expenditures in the event the federal government disallows the use of the funds.

Sean Simons, justice of the peace for District 3 in Springdale asked Lester if the Quorum Court could wait to vote on the ordinance and ask the Treasury Department for clarification on the use of the money. Lester said the Treasury Department has said it will not offer guidance beyond what is in the final rules.

Patrick Deakins, justice of the peace for District 5 and chairman of the committee, said nothing he has seen indicates that the use of the money as originally appropriated last year is now deemed inappropriate.

The committee voted to send the ordinance on to the full Quorum Court next Thursday.

American Rescue Plan Act

More News

The American Rescue Plan provided $350 billion in federal money for eligible state, local, territorial and tribal governments nationwide to offset the impact of the covid-19 pandemic, according to information from the Treasury Department. Washington County received about $23 million in 2021 under the plan and expects to receive another $23 million this year. Benton County will receive a total of about $54 million — $27 million per year in 2021 and 2022.

Source: NWA Democrat-Gazette