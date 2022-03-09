White Hall talent shines in Sherwood Forest

Two White Hall residents have leading roles in the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas's first 2022 theater production.

Dorian Hunter plays Robin Hood in "The Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood," while Tracy Sutherland, a longtime ASC volunteer, is directing it.

Written by Mary Lynn Dobson, the play is an irreverent jaunt through the Sherwood Forest, said Morgun Henson, ASC communications and development coordinator. This production is sponsored by Relyance Bank.

Performances will be held in the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater at ASC's main building, 701 S. Main St., Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Playing Robin Hood

For Hunter, a White Hall High School junior, a "yes," to playing Robin Hood, morphed into weeks of memorizing lines and rehearsals, but as a seasoned ASC volunteer and supporting actor, he had an idea of the commitment the role demanded. He was ready.

His mother is Lindsey Collins, ASC theater education coordinator, and his father, Jeff Collins, volunteers his time behind the scenes as a set builder, so in a sense, he was born into ASC's theater. It's a second home for Hunter.

He learned stage skills from his mother, such as, "My ability to improvise definitely, and probably my ability to own up to my mistakes mid scene and make fun of it."

Jeff Collins taught him carpentry, electrical hookups, painting and more. Hunter was part of the stage crew from 2016 until 2020.

"It was never repetitive and I was always learning. I did it with a smile," Hunter said.

His ASC theater experience went beyond learning handy building and acting skills. Hunter, who was tone-deaf as a small kid, learned to sing in tune, speak with confidence, and because of his involvement at ASC, he decided he wants to teach.

Lindsey Collins said the theater has shaped her son.

"He never meets a stranger and easily makes new friends," she said.

These include people from all walks of life, and his friendships extend beyond people his own age and include adults.

"I've made so many friends and met unique and talented people who have passion. The friendships I've made there are awesome," Hunter said.

Like his welcome into the ASC family, Hunter now welcomes all newcomers to the theater, and encourages anyone who is interested to check it out.

For the past six years, Hunter paid his dues and has earned the central role in "Robin Hood."

"I was nervous but super excited. It's an important mark on my history as an actor. I was thrilled," Hunter said.

THE DIRECTOR

The story of the legendary, heroic outlaw is a great first show for Sutherland.

"I tell everyone who asks that Robin Hood is my absolute favorite story, and being able to present a version that most people have never even considered, let alone seen or heard of, is beyond fun," Sutherland said.

"Working with such a diverse group of people, cast and crew, who are all brilliant, who are all talented, who all take time away from their own lives to be here, and who are all willing to listen to my ideas and make them come alive is one of the best parts of this experience," Sutherland said.

She said the cast is what breathes life into the show, and requires countless hours of dedication and work, such as rehearsals, memorizing lines and more.

The young cast ranges in age from seven to 22.

"It was a little intimidating at first...but they made me feel right at home," Sutherland said.

Tickets for "The Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood" are $13 for ASC members and seniors, $18 for nonmembers, and $10 for students, and are available at asc701.org, by calling (870) 536-3375 or in person.

ASC encourages visitors to wear masks inside its facilities.