3rd credit-rating agency gives Russia a downgrade

All three major international credit agencies have warned that Russia is nearing "imminent" default as western economic sanctions choke off the nation's access to dollars and other global currencies to pay back lenders.

Fitch Ratings on Wednesday downgraded Russia's credit to "C," or junk status, cautioning investors that it was careening toward an inability to make good on its debts. Moody's and S&P Global, the two other dominant international credit agencies, made similar moves in recent days.

The downgrades are signals to investors to steer clear of Russia, lest they get caught up in the expanding sanctions or sink money into assets that are bleeding value by the day.

The exchange rate for Russian rubles Wednesday afternoon was 120 to $1, and the Kremlin has barred its citizens from withdrawing more than $10,000 in hard currency from the nation's banks. Russian President Vladimir Putin said the country could force a redenomination of foreign currency sovereign debt payments into rubles for creditors in certain countries.

The effect, experts say, is that Russia is running out of dollars and other standard global currencies with which to pay creditors, and covering debts with rubles could only serve to further devalue the currency because it basically worthless in global markets.

Western energy sanctions -- President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. would stop importing Russian fossil fuels, and the European Union said it would cut its consumption by two-thirds this year -- in response to Putin's invasion of Ukraine also serve to starve the Russian economy of new revenue. That means injections of even rubles into its domestic economy could be hard to come by.

"If the currency nose-dives, by definition that means the country doesn't have the ability to pay back its dollar denominated debts. It just doesn't have the dollars," said Chris Rupkey, chief economist at market research firm FWD Bonds. "The currency doesn't buy anything if it's worth nothing."

A forthcoming Russian default has set off worries among some investors that volatility could spread to other emerging markets. Morgan Stanley's global head of emerging-market sovereign credit strategy wrote in a research note this week that Russia could default as soon as April 15, when the 30-day grace period on a $107 million bond interest payment expires. Two more bond payments worth $359 million and $2 billion are due March 31 and April 4, respectively, with 30-day extensions, according to Reuters.

Russian gas giant Gazprom has a $1.3 billion dollar bond due for repayment on March 7.

Fitch downgraded Russia's long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating, or IDR, from "B" to "C," a classification that shows major concern for Russia's ability and willingness to service its debt.

On the Fitch scale, AAA denotes the lowest default risk and an "exceptionally strong" capacity for meeting financial commitments. A "C" rating is an indication that a default process has begun or that "payment capacity is irrevocably impaired," according to the company.

"The 'C' rating reflects Fitch's view that a sovereign default is imminent," the agency said, pointing to "developments" that have "further undermined Russia's willingness to service government debt."

After its invasion of Ukraine, Russia has become the most-sanctioned nation in the world, according to the global database Castellum.ai, dwarfing the high sanction totals imposed on Iran, North Korea and Syria. Moscow faces 5,532 sanctions from the United States, the European Union, Japan and even historically neutral Switzerland.