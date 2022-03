The Acansa Arts Festival of the South has shifted the venues for two opening-weekend performances:

• 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday: "Fancifool!" has moved from Cranford Company Studio, 512 Main St., Little Rock, to the Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave., Little Rock.

• 8 p.m. Friday: Afro-Mexican band Las Cafeteras moves from The Rail Yard, 1212 E. Sixth St., Little Rock, to The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St., Little Rock.

For ticket information, call (501) 663-2287 or visit ACANSA.org.