Aid for Ukraine a House uniter

WASHINGTON -- The $1.5 trillion spending bill that passed the House on Wednesday was fueled in large part by bipartisan support for an emergency aid package for Ukraine, which would steer $13.6 billion in military and humanitarian assistance to the war-torn country under assault by Russia.

The emergency funds, details of which were released only hours before Wednesday night's vote, are evenly split between military and humanitarian aid, with money earmarked to cover the costs of U.S. troops deployed to Europe and to provide emergency assistance to both Ukrainians still living in the country and those who have fled.

The price tag of the package has grown from $6.4 billion, the initial request from the White House, reflecting the backlash in Congress to Russia's assault on Ukraine --and how Republicans and Democrats have utilized one of the substantive tools available to them: sending money and weapons.

"The brave, freedom-loving people of Ukraine and our allies in the region will receive urgently needed investments to fight Vladimir Putin and the Russians' illegal and immoral invasion," Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., the Senate majority leader, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said in a joint statement detailing the spending.

The bill would send $6.5 billion to the Pentagon to cover the costs of deploying U.S. troops to Eastern-flank allies and providing Ukrainian forces with intelligence support, as well as to backfill weapons the United States has already sent to the government in Kyiv. The Biden administration initially requested $4.8 billion in military aid.

Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, met with members of Congress last weekend and pleaded for additional jets and weapons.

Democratic lawmakers froze the House into inactivity for most of Wednesday, and Democrats initially refused to accept Republicans' insistence that the new covid-19 spending be paid for with cuts in previously enacted pandemic aid to 30 states.

Pelosi eventually decided to remove all pandemic spending from the government-wide package.

President Joe Biden this month authorized a $350 million package of weapons that included Javelin anti-tank missiles and Stinger anti-aircraft missiles as well as small arms and munitions, a shipment that represented the largest single authorized transfer of arms from U.S. military warehouses to another country. The United States alone has deployed more than 15,000 troops to Europe, while committing an additional 12,000 to NATO's response force if necessary.

The bill would devote $2.65 billion to the U.S. Agency for International Development to provide emergency food assistance and health care to Ukrainians and other affected people in the region. And it also includes nearly $120 million for the Department of Justice and the Department of Treasury to prosecute those who violate new sanctions and export control measures imposed by the United States.

Hours after she spoke on the phone with Zelenskyy for around 45 minutes, Pelosi indicated that Congress would likely need to provide more aid in the future.

"What he did ask for was help in the rebuilding of Ukraine," Pelosi said, "and all of us are going to help in the rebuilding, because the beast that is Putin is just destroying civilian areas." Pelosi added later, "All of us will have to do more."

The House also was set to vote Wednesday night to ban oil and gas imports from Russia and review Moscow's membership in the World Trade Organization.

The White House had initially rejected the idea of banning Russian gas and oil, citing fears about a resulting spike in gas prices for U.S. consumers, but Biden announced Monday that he was doing so.

At the White House's request, Democrats ultimately stripped out a measure to revoke Russia's preferred trade status in the World Trade Organization.

"The president rightfully wants to talk to our allies about that action and what their view is," said Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., the majority leader. "It'll have a bigger impact on our allies."

"The ban on Russian oil alone, I think, is worth our support," said Rep. Kevin Brady of Texas, the top Republican on the Ways and Means Committee. "But I'm going to urge Congress to do more to revoke Russia's special trade status and unleash America's own ability to be energy independent."

Information for this article was contributed by Alan Fram of The Associated Press.