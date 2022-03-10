Amazeum hosting covid-19 vaccination event in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE -- The Scott Family Amazeum will host a community health and covid-19 vaccination event Saturday in partnership with an alliance of community organizations working to improve health care and health literacy in Northwest Arkansas.

Razorback Transit will offer free transportation for attendees from Springdale. The bus will depart from The Jones Center, located at 922 E. Emma Ave. in Springdale, at 9 a.m. and return upon completion of the event.

The family-friendly event will offer community health resources, food and music for attendees. First, second and booster doses of the covid-19 vaccine will be available for ages 5 and up.

Registration is highly encouraged. The first 100 registrants will receive free admission to the Amazeum and a free lunch provided by Brightwater. To register, visit tinyurl.com/2dct6v6c.