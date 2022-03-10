The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF March 9, 2022

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CV-21-24. (In the Matter of the Guardianship of KM, a Minor) Wannetta Akers-Trask and Roger Trask v. Ashley Malone-Durham and Ariel Malone-Durham, from Randolph County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Gladwin, JJ., agree.

CV-21-180. Razorback Rides, LLC v. Mary Birdsong and Norm Farnum, from Boone County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Gladwin, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CV-21-101. Meagan Longoria v. Caleb Longoria, from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Affirmed in part; reversed in part. Klappenbach, Barrett, Vaught, and Brown, JJ., agree. Virden, J., dissents.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CV-21-224. Ashley Olinghouse v. Phillip Olinghouse, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Seventeenth Division. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Gladwin, J., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CV-20-575. Dee Blakely v. Arkansas Children's Hospital, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Sixth Division. Affirmed. Whiteaker, Hixson, and Murphy, JJ., agree. Harrison, C.J., and Abramson, J., dissent.

CV-21-158. Carlton Newsome v. City of El Dorado, Arkansas, from Union County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Abramson, J., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CV-21-52. Coleman Bass Construction, LLC; and Big Hammer Contractors, LLC v. The City of Bentonville; City Council of the City of Bentonville; and Stephanie Orman, in Her Capacity as Mayor, from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE PHILLIP T. WHITEAKER

CR-21-423. Tommy Hamilton v. State of Arkansas, from Hempstead County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Hixson and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CV-21-506. Venson Mason v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Conway County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Whiteaker and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CV-21-97. Patrick Dixon Mehaffy v. Marley Jo Clark, Individually and as Trustee of the Clark Revocable Trust Dated August 7, 2003; The Clark Revocable Trust Dated August 7, 2003; Marley Jo Clark, as Trustee of the Marley Jo Clark Revocable Trust; The Marley Jo Clark Revocable Trust; and Marley Jo Clark, Jr., Individually and as Trustee of the Clark Revocable Trust, from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Whiteaker and Hixson, JJ., agree.

CV-21-127. Jared Branscum v. Caitlin Branscum, from Izard County Circuit Court. Affirmed in part; reversed and remanded in part. Whiteaker and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CR-21-413. Andre Corley v. State of Arkansas, from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Vaught, JJ., agree.

JUDGE LARRY D. VAUGHT

CV-20-53. Emery Branch, Individually and as the Duly Appointed Personal Representative of Her Unborn Child, A.B. v. St. Bernards Healthcare; St. Bernards Hospital, Inc., a/k/a St. Bernards Regional Medical Center a/k/a St. Bernards Medical Center; St. Bernards OB-GYN Associates; Martin Kosciuk, M.D.; Serena Vance, M.D.; Brittany Smith, M.D.; Samantha Fry, R.N.; Christy Simpkins, R.N.; Callie Wagner, R.N. (Talley); James Gillean, R.N.; Madison Thomason, R.N.; ProAssurance Indemnity Company, Inc.; John Doe 1; John Doe 2; and John Doe 3, from Craighead County Circuit Court, Western District. Affirmed in part; reversed and remanded in part. Klappenbach and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CV-21-273. Sarah Smith v. Joshua Hembree, from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Gruber, JJ., agree.