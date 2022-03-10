Arkansas' covid hospitalizations fall back below 300

The number of covid-19 patients in Arkansas hospitals fell below 300 for the first time in almost four months on Thursday.

Down by almost 85% from the all-time high it reached in January, the number of covid patients in Arkansas hospitals fell by 27 on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

The count of 280 covid hospitalizations on Thursday was the lowest reported since Nov. 16. On that day, the state had 276 covid-19 patients in its hospitals, which was the low point between the surge powered by the delta variant in summer 2021, and the surge driven by the omicron variant that began in late December.

Arkansas' death toll from the virus since March 2020, as tracked by the Health Department, rose by 37, to 10,836.

The state's count of cases rose Thursday by 519, down from 543 new cases on Wednesday, making it the first daily increase in cases this week that was smaller than one a day earlier. However, the increase in cases on Thursday was larger by 38 than the one the previous Thursday.

Also breaking with the recent trend of sharp week-to-week declines, the increase of 543 cases on Wednesday was only slightly smaller — by 16 — than the number added March 2.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, the Health Department's chief medical officer, said occaisional daily upticks in new cases are "very difficult to explain, especially because we're not doing case investigation and contact tracing anymore."

"Our anticipation is that the overall trend will be down," she said.

After falling the previous five days, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period rose Thursday to 467, which was still down from an average of about 560 a day a week earlier.

With recoveries and deaths continuing to outpace new cases, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 98, to 2,444. While that decrease put the active case total at its lowest level since June 21, it was the first daily decline that was smaller than 100 in almost three weeks.

Already at its lowest level since June, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators fell by one, to 50, after not changing a day earlier.

Dropping for the third day in a row, the number who were in intensive care fell by five, to 88, the smallest number since June 8.

