North Arkansas high school principal arrested after wife's death

The principal of Omaha High School in Boone County has been arrested on a preliminary charge of second-degree murder in connection with the death of his wife, according to a Thursday news release from the sheriff’s office.

Rocky Dodson, 52, was arrested after investigators received a report from the state Medical Examiner’s Office regarding the death of Amanda Dodson, 36, said Boone County Sheriff Tim Roberson. Deputies and investigators responded to a residence in Omaha, about 20 miles north of Harrison near the Missouri state line, on Sunday regarding the death.

“In combination with the investigation and the medical examiner’s findings, evidence relating to a severe injury which caused her death was discovered,” according to the release. “As a result of the investigation, Amanda Dodson’s husband, identified as Rocky Dodson, has been charged for 2nd degree murder.”

In addition to his work as principal, Dodson is also the coach of the Omaha High School boys basketball team. He is on administrative leave, according to the superintendent.

