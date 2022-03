Hot Springs, 1952: The Quapaw was the last bathhouse built in the resort city, in 1922, on the site of the Horse Show and Magnesium bathhouses. The postcard showed the cost of baths and massages, the operators adding on the back of the card "To keep living longer — keep coming to Hot Springs." People quit coming, and the Quapaw shut down and sat empty for many years. But today it is restored and back in the bathing business.

