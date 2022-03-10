Arkansas softball hits the road

Arkansas softball

Weekend schedule

TODAY

at Liberty, 3 p.m

James Madison Invitational

Harrisonburg, Va.

FRIDAY

vs. Lehigh, 10 a.m.

vs. Maryland, 12:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

vs. Maryland, 9:30 a.m.

vs. James Madison, noon

SUNDAY

vs. Lehigh, 10 a.m.

The University of Arkansas softball team showed off a potent offense in going 5-0 during last weekend's Razorback Rumble, but Coach Courtney Deifel said some other areas could use some improvement with SEC play right around the corner.

"I think we're swinging it well throughout the lineup and just continuing to put pressure on opponents," she said. "I think hands down that's what we're doing the best right now. I think that our pitching's getting there, this past weekend was a step forward and we still have some work to do

"Hopefully we can kind of fix some things this coming weekend -- we're going to need to -- I think we'll definitely be challenged this weekend."

The No. 11 Razorbacks (14-4) travel to Virginia this week to take on Liberty today, then move on to take part in the James Madison Invitational.

Arkansas faces host James Madison, a team that made a run to the Women's College World Series last season , at noon Saturday. It also plays Lehigh and Maryland, where Deifel got her first head coaching job at the collegiate level in 2015.

The Razorbacks then open SEC play the following weekend at No. 18 Tennessee. They are averaging a shade under 10 runs per game during their six-game winning streak and as Deifel pointed out getting contributions up and down the lineup.

First baseman Danielle Gibson, a preseason All America selection, leads the way with a team-high .580 batting average. Sophomore third baseman Hannah Gammill has a team-best seven home runs and 21 RBI, but Gibson and catcher Taylor Ellsworth, a graduate transfer from the University of Texas, have driven in 20 runs each.

Gibson, a fifth-year senior, said the group is making progress.

"I think we're still creeping there slowly," Gibson said. "I think we're taking bigger steps now, and we're finally getting each piece of the game to really play cohesively.

"The teams that handle the worst-case scenarios are gritty and strong and end up on top. I want that to be us."

Cally Kildow, a sophomore from Gravette, has made five straight starts at second base and she will again today against Liberty, Deifel said.

In addition, freshman Spencer Prigge should be back at shortstop this weekend, Deifel said. She's missed the past eight games after tweaking her back against Illinois on Feb. 18.

Kildow has adjusted on the fly after being transitioned from the outfield back to the infield this season, Deifel said. She went 4 for 14 and scored three times in her five starts last weekend.

Junior pitcher Chenise Delce, a transfer from Tulsa, has also been on a roll after some rough outings. She's 5-1 with a 3.03 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings.

She has won three straight starts, allowing 2 earned runs over 17 innings, while striking out 30 and walking 3. That comes after she allowed 9 earned runs in 6 innings over 3 consecutive appearances.

Deifel praised Delce's work ethic to bounce back from what she called uncharacteristic outings and has added a drop ball recently.

"She just got back to feeling her spin a lot better," Deifel said. "She's such a good pitcher. She picked it [the drop] really easily. It's just giving her more tools and making her feel confident."