Arkansas vs. LSU: How to watch and listen, betting line, team comparisons

WHEN Friday, approximately 1:20 p.m.

WHERE Amelie Arena, Tampa, Fla.

RECORDS Arkansas 24-7; LSU 22-10

STREAK Arkansas lost 1; LSU won 2

COACHES Arkansas: Eric Musselman — 69-26 in 3 seasons at Arkansas and 179-60 in 7 seasons overall in Division I; LSU: Will Wade — 105-50 in 5 seasons at LSU and 196-95 in 9 seasons overall.

SERIES Arkansas leads LSU 40-34

LAST MEETING Arkansas defeated LSU 77-76 on March 2 in Fayetteville.

RADIO Razorback Sports Network can be accessed through local FM and AM affiliates. The game audio can also be accessed on the Razorback GameDay App, the Varsity Network app and the TuneIn app.

TELEVISION The game will be televised by ESPN and can be accessed via WatchESPN.com or the ESPN app (carrier login required).

ANNOUNCERS Karl Ravech (play-by-play), Jimmy Dykes (analyst) and Marty Smith (reporter)

BETTING LINE Arkansas is a 1 1/2-point favorite.

NOTABLE Arkansas senior guard Au’Diese Toney, averaging 10.4 points and 5.3 rebounds, is questionable for today’s game after missing last Saturday’s regular-season finale at Tennessee because of a right ankle injury. Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said in a text message Thursday that Toney had been in and out of a boot the previous 24 hours and had done some stationary shooting … If Toney can’t play today, Kamani Johnson would be a logical replacement. Johnson is an aggressive rebounder, and LSU out-rebounded Arkansas 43-34 in the Razorbacks’ 77-76 victory over the Tigers last week in Bud Walton Arena. LSU had 22 offensive rebounds … The Razorbacks swept the regular-season series from LSU for the first time since 2017, including a 65-58 victory on the road … Arkansas is 28-28 all-time in SEC Tournament games, including 2-3 against LSU. The Razorbacks are 15-2 in quarterfinal games. Their lone SEC Tournament championship was in 2000 in Atlanta … LSU sophomore forward Tari Eason, a 6-8 transfer from Cincinnati, is averaging a team-high 17.0 points and 7.6 rebounds in 24.5 minutes off the bench. He led the Tigers with 24 points in their loss at Arkansas … Another strong bench player for LSU is guard Eric Gaines, who is averaging 9.3 points and 3.3 rebounds points … LSU Coach Will Wade is 6-5 against the Razorbacks … Musselman is 4-3 against the Tigers.

LSU PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP

POS., NAME, HT., YR.; PPG; RPG

G Xavier Pinson, 6-2, Sr.; 10.3; 2.5

G Brandon Murray, 6-5, Fr.; 10.0; 3.0

F Darius Days, 6-7, Sr.; 13.7; 7.6

F Mwani Wilkinson, 6-5, So.; 3.9; 3.0

C Efton Reid, 7-0, Fr.; 6.4; 4.4

ARKANSAS PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP

POS., NAME, HT., YR.; PPG; RPG

G JD Notae, 6-2, Sr.; 18.9; 4.4

G Stanley Umude, 6-6, Sr.; 11.7; 4.6

F Jaylin Williams, 6-10, So.; 10.8; 9.6

F Kamani Johnson, 6-7, R-Jr.; 2.7; 3.0

F Trey Wade, 6-6, Sr.; 3.4; 2.4

TEAM COMPARISON

LSU – Arkansas

73.3 Points for 77.3

63.1 Points against 68.2

+2.5 Rebound margin +3.8

+3.5 Turnover margin +2.7

44.2 FG pct. 44.0

32.2 3-pt pct. 31.1

72.5 FT pct. 74.9