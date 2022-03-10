Avian flu cases found in all of birds’ flyways

The highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza has been found in all four of the flyways of North America, according to the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service of the U.S. Agriculture Department.

The infection reported by APHIS, in a mixed-species commercial flock in South Dakota, was the first reported in the Central Flyway.

The highly pathogenic strains, known as H5 and H7, can kill 90% to 100% of poultry quickly, often within 48 hours of infection. Flocks in which the disease is found are depopulated, preventing any poultry from entering the food supply.

Dustan Clark, extension veterinarian for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, said wild birds are a significant means for the virus to move across large areas. The avian flu can be transmitted between birds through feces and bodily fluids.

The disease already has been found in commercial and backyard flocks in Maryland, Maine, Missouri, New York, Kentucky, Virginia, Indiana, Delaware, Michigan, Connecticut and Iowa.

FLYWAYS

Flyways are north-south paths taken by migratory ducks, geese and other birds between wintering and nesting grounds. From east to west, North America has the Atlantic Flyway, Mississippi Flyway, Central Flyway and the Pacific Flyway. The Mississippi Flyway includes Arkansas, Alabama, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Ohio, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

"No cases have yet been found in Arkansas," Clark said. "And I cannot say this enough -- whether you have a backyard flock or a commercial flock -- review your biosecurity plans."

The Audubon Society reports 325 species of birds move between the Gulf of Mexico and Canada along the Mississippi Flyway.

States in the Mississippi Flyway in which infections have been found in sampled birds are:

Alabama -- A single case with an American wigeon.

Kentucky -- 10 cases including gadwalls, mallards and snow geese.

Tennessee -- Two cases, both wood ducks.

APHIS works with state agencies as part of its disease surveillance.

RESOURCES TO PROTECT BIRDS

The Cooperative Extension Service has three public webinars to help small flock poultry owners protect their birds. Find extension biosecurity resources on its website. Visit https://bit.ly/UAEX-Avian-Influenza.

To learn more about Division of Agriculture research, visit the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station website: https://aaes.uark.edu. Follow the agency on Twitter at @ArkAgResearch. To learn more about the Division of Agriculture, visit https://uada.edu/ or on Twitter at @AgInArk. To learn about extension programs in Arkansas, contact a local Cooperative Extension Service agent or visit www.uaex.uada.edu.

Mary Hightower is with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.