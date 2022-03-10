Barker makes most of start, pitches Bears past Trojans

UALR;AB;R;H;RBI

Figueroa, ss;2;0;0;0

Garrett, ss;1;0;0;0

Williams, cf;4;0;1;0

McWilliams, 1b;4;0;1;0

Dickerson, rf;4;1;1;0

Lyons, 3b;4;0;1;0

Soto, lf;4;0;0;0

Wright, c;4;0;1;0

Stroth, dh;3;0;0;0

Hussein, 2b;3;0;1;0

TOTALS;33;1;6;0

UCA;AB;R;H;RBI

Flagg, dh;2;2;0;0

Johnson, rf;3;1;0;0

Emmet, 1b;4;0;0;0

Mendolia, 3b;3;0;1;1

Hicks, 2b;4;0;0;0

Harris, lf;3;0;1;1

Sturgeon, cf;2;0;0;0

Pearson, ss;3;0;0;0

Argenta, c;3;0;1;0

TOTALS;27;3;3;2

UALR;000;000;100 — 1;6;2

UCA;102;000;000 — 3;3;1

UALR;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO

Davis, L (0-2);2 1/3;0;3;1;5;1

Smallwood;5 1/3;2;0;0;0;6

Gustafson;1/3;1;0;0;0;0

UCA;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO

Barker, W (1-2);6 2/3;4;1;0;0;4

Shoultz, S (2);2 1/3;2;0;0;0;3

WP — Davis, Shoultz

Umpires — Home: Sanders; First: Cooper; Third: Lindsey

Time — 2:07

Attendance — 295

CONWAY -- Jesse Barker hadn't started a game since his senior season at Benton High School. Not that anyone would've reckoned as much watching him Wednesday night.

The right-handed sophomore held the University of Arkansas-Little Rock scoreless for the first six innings, allowing only an unearned run in the seventh as the University of Central Arkansas turned away the Trojans for a 3-1 win at Bear Stadium.

The Bears got all three of their runs in the opening three innings -- doing so with a lone hit -- and the combination of Barker and Andrew Shoultz never let the Trojans seriously threaten the rest of the way.

"I was hoping that with a five-game stretch [coming up], we get could get someone to extend for us," UCA Coach Nick Harlan said of Barker, who pitched 6 2/3 innings. "He's been throwing a lot of strikes. He's developed a nice secondary pitch that has been able to land for a strike consistently and ... I knew today that we needed someone to come out and be aggressive in the strike zone."

Connor Flagg walked to lead off the bottom of the first for the Bears, then moved to third when UALR shortstop Eldrige Figueroa tossed a potential double-play ball into right field.

Although UCA (4-7) grounded into a double play on the next at-bat, it was enough to score Flagg and make it 1-0.

The Bears tacked on two more in the third, loading the bases when Figueroa was unable to come up cleanly with a spinning ground ball following consecutive walks by Trojan starter Matthew Davis. Another walk to Connor Emmet brought Flagg across before Trey Harris slashed an RBI single into right, scoring Kolby Johnson.

That was more than enough support for Barker, who would've made it through seven scoreless if not for an error.

"It's great [to have a cushion]," Barker said. "You can just stay focused and know that you can have even more confidence to pound the zone. If they get a hit, keep doing it. You're ahead, no reason not to."

The Trojans scored their only run in the seventh after Noah Dickerson's leadoff double. The right fielder, now batting .381 on the season, advanced to third on a sacrifice fly and scored when UCA shortstop R.J. Pearson threw Jake Wright's grounder into the UALR dugout.

During the Trojans' six-game winning streak, offense was of little issue --UALR (6-4) averaged more than 10 runs per game in that stretch.

The Trojans have since lost three straight, and as was the case Wednesday, it's often been the product of self-inflicted wounds. UALR compounded Figueroa's two errors with five walks, all issued by Davis.

UALR Coach Chris Curry made clear afterward he expects more from his veteran-laden squad. Curry yanked Figueroa in the bottom of the fourth in favor of freshman Aidan Garrett.

"The biggest enemy right now of Little Rock baseball is Little Rock baseball," Curry said. "I love Eldrige Figueroa and I love all that he has done ... for our team. But he's obviously in a place right now where I thought, today, he needed a mental breather.