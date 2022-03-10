Benefits With Friends: Center goes all in to support teens





The annual All in For Teens casino night to benefit the Teen Action and Support Center will be held April 2 at the Embassy Suites in Rogers. Organizers say the evening will offer casino games including poker, blackjack, craps, roulette and slot machines; heavy hors d'oeuvres; live and silent auctions; two drink tickets with general admission or unlimited with VIP admission; and cash bar. Participants will have the opportunity to redeem winnings for a chance to win raffle prizes.

The nonprofit organization, which has locations in Benton and Washington counties, works to fulfill its mission "to empower teens to take action in their own lives and communities." The group serves Northwest Arkansas teens and their families through a variety of offerings.

The nonprofit organization served some 1,100 teens through their five programs in 2021, according to the recently released annual report:

• Arts & Culture -- "For teens who are seeking alternative outlets of expression through an arts-based approach";

• Restore -- Low to no-cost therapy for teens and their families;

• Teen Thrive -- Provides supportive services during hardship for teens aged 13-19 through "mentoring, experiential learning and reflecting, job readiness and life skills development and intervention groups";

• First Steps -- "A source for young parents to access supportive services that help navigate parenthood and adulthood";

• And Inservice -- Presents opportunities for "teens to get involved in meaningful community service to feel more connected in the community and within themselves."

Tickets for the cocktail attire event are $75 for general admission and $175 for VIP. Information: tascnwa.org

-- CARIN SCHOPPMEYER

cschoppmeyer@nwadg.com

More News

All in for Teens

Who: Teen Action Support Center

What: The evening will include casino games, heavy hors d’oeuvres and cash bar. Participants will have the opportunity to redeem winnings for a chance to win raffle prizes.

When: 6 p.m. April 2

Where: Embassy Suites in Rogers

Tickets: $75

Attire: Cocktail

Information: (479) 636-8272 or tascnwa.org



