Bentonville enters showdown at its best





Bentonville Coach Dick Rippee knows what it's like for his team to be thrown into a corner and situated with its against the wall during dire times.

He's also seen how the Tigers respond in those situations.

Today, the fifth-year coach will get one final look in 2022 at how his team will react under those circumstances when Bentonville battles top-ranked North Little Rock for the Class 6A state title at 7:45 p.m. inside Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.

The teams find themselves in the exact spot where they were expected to be before the season started. Both North Little Rock (27-3) and Bentonville (21-8) were ranked 1-2, respectively, in Class 6A when the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's preseason poll was released in November. Their paths have been a bit different, though.

The nationally-ranked Charging Wildcats went wire-to-wire at the top and stormed to the 6A-Central title, while the Tigers had a few slip-ups here and there in the 6A-West.

Bentonville, in fact, had to scratch and claw its way just to nab a third-place finish in its conference.

"I try to remind them several times that through the last three regular-season games, we basically had to win out just to have a chance at the three seed," said Rippee, who took over for Jason McMahan following the 2016-17 season. "So in a way, we've been playing playoff basketball for the last three weeks. And with the mindset that you've got to win to meet your goals. ... You've got to win every game. We've had that mindset for a while.

"And now, there's no question that we're playing the best that we have all season."

There's no better time than the present for the Tigers to be firing on all cylinders, particularly with the tall task that's standing in front of them.

North Little Rock, ranked No. 13 in the ESPN top 25, has two McDonald's All-Americans in guard Nick Smith and center Kel'el Ware as well as a talented supporting cast, led by NCAA Division I recruits Corey Washington and Ty Frederick. As the season has progressed, Coach Johnny Rice has steadily established even more depth inside and out.

But as dominant as they've been and as many matchup problems they can cause, a case can be made that the Charging Wildcats could have issues matching up with what Bentonville will offer as well.

The Tigers don't have anyone as imposing as the 7-0 Ware, but they do have an ultra-athletic big man in sophomore Caden Miller, whose motor runs constantly. The 6-9 power forward has averaged a double-double and five blocks during the state tournament.

Bentonville also has a top-level point guard in Jaylee Lee and length with senior forwards Harrison Hicks, 6-7, and Abel Hutchinson, 6-4, all of whom have the potential to post 20-plus points. But the most challenging task North Little Rock may have to contend with is the Tigers' shooting. Bentonville has made at least six three-pointers in all three games in the state tournament, with Hicks hitting seven in the opener against Conway.

"Their talent level is off the charts," Rice said of Bentonville. "They've got a really good point guard in Lee and a really good big kid in Miller. But they've got shooters, and that's something that everybody doesn't have all the time. They have guys that can consistently knock down the three ball.

"That spaces you out, and it really allows Lee and Miller to do their thing. They're really good in the pick and roll, and that's something that we're really concerned with. That's one of our main goals, trying to limit things off that as much as we can."

There won't be much that'll be off limits for either, not with a championship on the line. North Little Rock is gunning for its second straight crown and sixth under Rice, whereas Bentonville is looking for its first.

But Rippee said he is loving the mentality his team has taken on. He pointed out how he believed the Tigers have increased their defensive intensity, which will certainly be a factor against North Little Rock, and he noted that they've shown they can respond positively when faced with any kind of adversity.

He's hoping they'll react accordingly in their biggest game of the season.

"It's a huge challenge, trying to decide how to defend them," he said. "There's probably not one answer that's right. But in this type of game, you've got to have a bag full of things you can go to in order to help your kids be successful and competitive.

"We believe in the things that we do that give us a chance to win. On both ends of the floor, we're going to have to be really, really good to have a chance. Johnny and I are good friends, and we respect those guys, but we're excited about the chance that we'll have [today]."





North Little Rock coach Johnny Rice. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Justin Cunningham)







North Little Rock’s Kel’el Ware presents a matchup problem for Bentonville thanks to his 7-0 frame. The Charging Wildcats will look to defend their Class 6A boys state championship tonight against the Tigers at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)





