Biden names member of Navajo Nation to serve as head of tribal health care

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday he is nominating veteran health administrator Roselyn Tso to oversee the federal agency that delivers health care to more than 2.5 million American Indians and Alaska Natives.

The selection of Tso to lead the Indian Health Services comes amid a push from tribal health advocates for stability in the agency. Acting directors have filled the role for years.

Tso, an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation, most recently served as director of the agency’s Navajo region, which stretches across parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. She began her career with the Indian Health Service in 1984 and held various roles in the agency’s Portland, Ore., area and at its headquarters in Maryland.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said Tso is “exceptionally qualified” to lead the agency and cited her work during the coronavirus pandemic, when the Navajo Nation had one of the highest per capita infection rates in the U.S.

Tso’s nomination is subject to confirmation by the U.S. Senate. She has a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies from Marylhurst University in Oregon and a master’s in organizational management from the University of Phoenix.