Brown key in Tigers’ first-round win





TAMPA, Fla. -- Kobe Brown scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half when 12th-seeded Missouri pulled away from 13th-seeded Mississippi for a 72-60 win in Wednesday's SEC tournament opener.

Ronnie DeGray III had 3 three-pointers and 14 points, all in the first half, to help the Tigers (12-20) keep pace.

Missouri will take on fifth-seeded LSU in today's second round. LSU won the regular-season matchup 75-55.

Matthew Murrell scored 16 points and Jarkel Joiner had 13 for the Rebels (13-19), who lost their fifth in a row.

Missouri defeated Ole Miss twice during the regular season. The last time the Tigers beat the same team three times in a season was 2012 (Baylor and Texas).

After a first half that ended 32-all -- Ole Miss had the largest lead of five points -- Missouri opened the second half outscoring the Rebels 13-2. The lead reached 14 with 11 1/2 minutes remaining.

DeGray entered about four minutes into the game and hit three consecutive three-pointers and added a two-pointer in running off 11 consecutive points for Missouri. But it took two buckets by Amari Davis, who also came off the bench, to get the Tigers even at halftime.

Missouri shot better than 50% in both halves, finishing at 54% to the Rebels' 41%, and was plus-12 on the boards.

VANDERBILT 86,

GEORGIA 51

Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 13 of his 14 points in the first half as 11th-seeded Vanderbilt built a big lead and routed No. 14 seed Georgia.

Vanderbilt (16-15) will look for its third win in a row when it faces sixth-seeded Alabama in the second round today. The Commodores lost at home to the then-24th ranked Crimson Tide 74-72 about two weeks ago.

Pippen was 6 of 12 from the floor, yet ended his program-record of seven consecutive games with 20-plus points. He played just five minutes in the second half.

Vanderbilt shot 16 of 41 (39%) from three-point range, spread among 10 players. Jordan Wright and Myles Stute each made three from long range and finished with 11 points apiece. Shane Dezonie had 10 points.

The Commodores used a 19-5 run, capped by Pippen's three-pointer, for a 23-9 lead on their way to a 35-14 halftime advantage. Back-to-back three-pointers from Stute and Wright stretched the lead to 31 points early in the second half.

Braelen Bridges scored 15 points and Kario Oquendo had 11 for Georgia (6-26). The pair combined for 12 points, on 3-of-10 shooting from the floor, with six free throws in the first half. The rest of the Bulldogs shot 1 of 12 from the floor.

Georgia has lost its last 12 games and 20 of the past 21. Vanderbilt has beaten the Bulldogs three times this season, though the first two were within 10 points.

Mississippi guard Matthew Murrell (11) grabs a rebound in front of Missouri guard DaJuan Gordon (12) during the first half of an NCAA men's college basketball Southeastern Conference tournament game Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)



Mississippi guard Jarkel Joiner (24) puts up a layup after getting past Missouri guard Jarron Coleman (5) during the first half of an NCAA men's college basketball Southeastern Conference tournament game Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)



Mississippi guard Matthew Murrell (11) drives around Missouri guard Jarron Coleman (5) during the first half of an NCAA men's college basketball Southeastern Conference tournament game Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)



Mississippi guard Jarkel Joiner (24) drives to the basket past Missouri forward Kobe Brown during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference men's tournament Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)



Mississippi guard Matthew Murrell (11) puts up a shot against Missouri during the first half of an NCAA men's college basketball Southeastern Conference tournament game Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)



Missouri forward Trevon Brazile (23) gets hit in the face by Mississippi forward Luis Rodriguez (15) after grabbing a rebound during the first half of an NCAA men's college basketball Southeastern Conference tournament game Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)



Missouri forward Ronnie DeGray III (21) works in against Mississippi guard Tye Fagan (14) and forward Luis Rodriguez (15) during the first half of an NCAA men's college basketball Southeastern Conference tournament game Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)







Missouri’s Amari Davis (left) goes to the basket while Ole Miss guard Tye Fagan defends during the second half Wednesday night at the SEC Tournament in Tampa, Fla. Missouri won 72-60 and advanced to the second round today, where it will face LSU. The winner of LSU-Missouri will face Arkansas on Friday in the quarterfinals. (AP/Chris O’Meara)







Missouri forward Kobe Brown (left) attempts to drive around Ole Miss guard Austin Crowley during the second half Wednesday night in the teams’ first round-game at the SEC Men’s Tournament in Tampa, Fla. (AP/Chris O’Meara)





