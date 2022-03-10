BSR trust’s net gains 23.7% in 4th quarter

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust said its net operating income for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 jumped 23.7% to $18.7 million on revenue that was up 19% in the same period, with company officials saying the quarter generated "unprecedented operating performance."

Revenue increased from $28.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 to $28.6 million last year while net operating income rose from $15.1 million a year ago, according to the company's quarterly earnings report released Tuesday.

For the full year, net operating income increased 6.2%, rising to $62.9 million from $59.2 million in 2020. Revenue was up 5.6%, growing to $119.6 million in 2021 from $113.3 million the prior year.

"Our capital recycling program, under which we divested communities located in secondary, lower growth markets and reinvested the proceeds in our core Texas markets, resulted in unprecedented operating performance," Dan Oberste, the company's president and chief executive officer, said in a news release announcing the results.

In a conference call with industry analysts Wednesday, Oberste touted the company's performance and said BSR remains in an "outstanding competitive position" heading into 2022.

"BSR REIT had an exceptional performance throughout 2021 and we ended the year with our single-strongest operating quarter since the inception of the REIT," Oberste said on the call.

The company generated adjusted funds from operations of $9.1 million in the quarter, up 48.5% from $6.1 million in the same period in 2020. Adjusted funds from operations were up 18.5% for the year to $30.1 million.

BSR has focused on building a newer portfolio focused on growing Texas markets such as Austin, Dallas and Houston. "For years, these markets have displayed their strength, depth, resilience and growth potential," Oberste said, noting that 89% of the company's net operating income is supplied by the three markets.

That's an increase from 34% when the company went public in May 2018.

The company paid $273.6 million in December to purchase two apartment complexes in Dallas and another in Houston, adding 1,049 apartment units to the portfolio. It sold older properties in the same metro areas.

In the quarter, same community revenue was up 10.6% and weighted average rent increased 22.1%

Since going public, the company has acquired 22 apartment communities and sold 39 complexes. That has dropped the average age of the complexes in the company's portfolio to 11 years from 29 years.

Chief Financial Officer Susie Koehn told analysts the company has increased its revolving credit facility to $500 million from $300 million.

Oberste said BSR also has $40 million in cash on hand and could acquire other properties though he noted there is nothing on the immediate horizon. "We don't have anything under contract ... to buy or sell," he said. "Right now, we feel pretty comfortable with lower leverage and holding on to our cash and looking for opportunities."

Today, BSR owns and operates 31 apartment complexes with 8,666 units with 85% of those units in Texas, 11% in Oklahoma and 4% in Arkansas.

The company's stock, which trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange, closed Wednesday at $20, up 90 cents or 4.7%.