California gets emissions authority

WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration is restoring California's authority to set its own tailpipe pollution standards for cars, reversing a Trump administration policy and potentially ushering in stricter emissions standards for new passenger vehicles nationwide.

A waiver approved Wednesday by the Environmental Protection Agency allows California to set tough emissions rules for cars and SUVs and impose mandates for so-called zero-emission vehicles that do not contribute to global warming.

At least 15 states and the District of Columbia have signed on to California's vehicle standards, which are stricter than federal rules and designed to address the state's severe air pollution problems. According to the American Lung Association, seven of the 10 U.S. cities with the worst ozone pollution are in California, along with six of the 10 most polluted cities measured by year-round particle pollution.

President Donald Trump's decision in 2019 to revoke California's authority to set its own limits on auto emissions was one of his most high-profile actions to roll back environmental rules that he considered overly burdensome on businesses.

President Joe Biden has made slowing climate change a top priority of his administration and has pledged to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030. Transportation is the single largest source of planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions in the United States, making up 29% of all emissions. Within the transportation sector, passenger cars and trucks are the largest contributor, accounting for 58% of all transportation-related emissions and 17% of overall U.S. carbon emissions.

"Today we proudly reaffirm California's longstanding authority to lead in addressing pollution from cars and trucks," said EPA Administrator Michael Regan. "With today's action, we reinstate an approach that for years has helped advance clean technologies and cut air pollution for people not just in California, but for the U.S. as a whole."

The waiver reinstates California's authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions under the federal Clean Air Act for model years 2017 through 2025, effective immediately. The California Air Resources Board will determine how to implement and enforce the standards.

The waiver also withdraws a Trump-era regulation that blocked other states from adopting California's standards. Collectively they represent 36% of the U.S. auto market.

Officials in California, New York and other states have been seeking reinstatement of the waiver, saying California's strict standards have improved air quality in the state and ensured that Los Angeles and other cities are no longer shrouded by smog. The other states are Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom thanked the Biden administration "for righting the reckless wrongs of the Trump administration and recognizing our decades-old authority to protect Californians and our planet."

The EPA's action "is a major victory for the environment, our economy and the health of families across the country" and comes at a pivotal moment to address climate change, said Newsom, a Democrat. "California looks forward to partnering with the Biden administration to make a zero-emission future a reality for all Americans."

Harold Wimmer, the lung association's president and CEO, called climate change a health emergency. From degraded air quality due to wildfire smoke to increased ground-level ozone, or smog from carbon pollution, "climate change is harming the health of people across the country," he said.

The new bipartisan infrastructure law includes $7.5 billion for a network of new charging stations for electric cars and trucks. Fully electric vehicles, or EVs, represent just 3% of new vehicle sales in the U.S., but analysts expect that to rise rapidly in coming years. Major automakers, including General Motors and Ford, are pledging billions to develop EVs and GM has gone so far as to announce a goal of ending gasoline-fueled passenger vehicles entirely by 2035.

Biden's sweeping environmental and social policy bill -- stalled for months in the Senate -- includes a $7,500 tax credit to buyers to lower the cost of electric vehicles, along with more money for EV chargers.

While hailing the waiver reinstatement, environmental and public health groups said it is now up to Newsom to impose strict rules on emissions from cars and SUVs.

"Now that he's got the keys back, Gov. Newsom needs to steer California to the strongest possible clean car standard and reclaim the state's climate leadership," said Scott Hochberg, an attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity.

Trump's move to revoke the state waivers split the industry, with most automakers behind him while Ford, Honda, BMW, Volkswagen and Volvo decided to go with California standards. After Biden was inaugurated, General Motors and other automakers came out in favor of California setting its own standards.

Information for this article was contributed by Tom Krisher and Kathleen Ronayne of The Associated Press.