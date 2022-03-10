Clardy honored

Clardy named Gatorade player of year

The state's top junior girls basketball player racked up perhaps the biggest honor of her young career Thursday.

After leading her team to a 6A-Central Conference title and a berth in the state tournament, Conway's Chloe Clardy was named the Gatorade Arkansas Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

The 5-9 guard averaged 23 points, 7 rebounds, 3.4 steals and 2.6 assists per game for the Lady Wampus Cats, who spent all season ranked in the top 25 nationally before finishing 28-2 and reaching the second round of the Class 6A state playoffs.

"I told Chloe in our end of the year individual meeting [Tuesday] that last season was great," Conway Coach Ashley Hutchcraft said. "And this season, she was elite. Her ability to keep getting better each year and doing it with such poise is one of the many reasons she deserves this award."

Clardy joins Jordan Danberry as the only two Lady Wampus Cat players to win the award. Danberry was a two-time winner (2014, 2015).

In addition to what players have done athletically, the award also acknowledges academic achievements and character that's displayed both on and off the court.

She's a two-time all-state and all-conference selection and was the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All Arkansas Preps Underclassman of the Year as a freshman. Clardy, who has also volunteered locally on behalf of a homeless shelter and a youth basketball program and sports a 3.89 grade-point average, was also an All-Arkansas Prep second-team selection as a sophomore.

"She handles life, the game, success and failure with humility that's almost unheard of today," Hutchcraft said. "It's an honor for her to receive this award."

Clardy is currently ranked as the No. 40 player in the country by ESPN for the Class of 2023.

-- Erick Taylor