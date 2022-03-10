Clay County authorities seek public's help in homicide investigation

Authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Tuesday in Clay County as a homicide.

Deputies responded at 8:25 p.m. Tuesday evening regarding a possible homicide on U.S. 49, east of Rector, according to a news release from the Clay County sheriff’s office.

Upon arrival, authorities found the victim, identified as Matthew Hale, dead, deputies said.

Sheriff Terry Miller requested the assistance of state police in their investigation.

The body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory, and the investigation is ongoing, the release states.

Authorities asked anyone with information to call the sheriff’s office at (870) 598-2270.











