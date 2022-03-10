Club honors public workers

The Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Clubs recently collected snack items for local service professionals. Gift boxes were made and delivered to show appreciation to honorees.

Club members delivered the gift boxes to fire stations, EMS (emergency medical services) officials, police departments in Pine Bluff and White Hall, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Jefferson County judge's office, mayor's office and White Hall City Hall. Club members expressed their gratitude to the service professionals, according to a news release.

Jo Segars, Jefferson County EHC community service chairman, organized the event. All six clubs including Camden Road, Grace Willing Workers, Heart-N-Hands, Lunch Bunch, New Horizons, and Willing Workers of White Hall participated in the project.

EHC members brought purchased snack items to their local club meetings in February. Gift boxes were assembled after the Jefferson County EHC Board meeting March 1 at the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County main library.

Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Club membership is open to any resident in the county. For details, contact Mary Ann Kizer, family and consumer sciences agent at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, at (870) 534-1033 or mkizer@uada.edu.

The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture offers all its Extension and Research programs to all eligible persons without discrimination.