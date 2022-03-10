Cold front to bring snow to much of Arkansas on Friday, forecasters say

A strong cold front will move through Arkansas from the northwest Friday, bringing snow to much of the state and wind chill values in the teens and single digits, forecasters said.

Accumulating snow is expected in much of the Ozark Mountains and higher terrain of the Ouachita Mountains late Friday morning through the afternoon, according to a National Weather Service briefing.

Snow is expected to shift into areas farther south and east late Friday afternoon and into the night, the briefing states.

Forecasters said parts of the Ozark Mountains can expect as much as three inches of snow, while areas of the Ouachita Mountains and northeast parts of the state are expected to see up to two inches.

A dusting up to an inch is expected throughout much of the rest of Arkansas, according to the weather service.

Winter weather advisories are posted late Thursday night into Friday evening for portions of the Ozark mountains, the briefing states.

Snow may cause travel issues on area roadways, according to forecasters.

By Saturday morning, temperatures in the teens and 20s are expected, with minimum wind chill values in the single digits and teens, the briefing states.











